I never thought I would have to post a status to prove I am alive: Hanif Sanket

Celebrity host Hanif Sanket has penned a note to dismiss romours regarding his death and condemned the social media users who have spread this rumour for the sake of views.

"I never thought I would have to post a status to prove I am alive," wrote the Ityadi famed host.

"A group of perverted social media users are spreading misleading information about others including death rumours of people to get more views on their post and increase their followers."

Condemning those perverted social media users Hanif Sanket wrote, they lack basic humanity and don't even consider how the death rumour of a person can terribly impact his family, friends and well-wishers.

Addressing his well-wishers, Hanif Sanket wrote, "Nothing has happened to me. I am absolutely fine by the grace of everyone's prayer and love. For the last two days me and my family have been going through mental turmoil due to the fake death news."

"Hundreds of people have contacted me after hearing the death rumour."

The popular host has also raised a question that are these people with sick mentality are spreading death rumours about him and other celebrities only for the sake of views or they have any other propaganda.

Hanif Sanket urged people to stand against those people and not to pay heed to any rumour.

He added that he will take stern action against those who have created this rumour.

"I have already reported the incident to the Cyber Crime unit. They have assured to take stern action against those people."

Earlier, some people had spread rumours about actor Faruque Ahamed's death.