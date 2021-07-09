‘I lost my daughter who promised to take care of my family’

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 July, 2021, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2021, 08:34 pm

Sujan Miah stood expressionless in front of the Dhaka Medical College Hospital morgue after providing blood for a DNA test. 

He was eagerly waiting to take back his younger daughter home, who was lying dead in the morgue of the hospital along with scores of others who lost their lives at a massive fire in Hashem Foods factory in Narayanganj. 

Sujan Miah, a rickshaw puller by profession, sent his daughters -- Lota Akter, 18, and Fatema Akter, 14, -- to work in hope of some extra money in his poverty-stricken family.

Although one of his two daughters returned home from work on Thursday morning after completing her night shift, he lost his younger daughter forever. 

Fatema went to work at 8am Thursday, taking Tk10 from me, said Sujan Miah. Sujan Mia talked to her last in the morning.

"I want to see my daughter's corpse," lamented Sujan Miah while talking to The Business Standard.

"My daughter used to say, father, we two sisters will take care of your family by working. I don't have that girl."

