'I have no documentary evidence of Hasina's resignation': President tells Manab Zamin chief editor

President Mohammad Shahahuddin has said he has no documentary proof of the resignation of ousted Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who hastily fled and took refuge in India in the face of a student-people uprising on 5 August.

"I have heard that she has resigned. However, I do not have any documentary proof. Despite trying hard, I couldn't obtain it," he told Manab Zamin Chief Editor Matiur Rahman Chowdhury, who met the president to learn about the resignation letter.

"Perhaps she didn't get the time," said Shahabuddin, as per a write-up on the conversation published in Manab Zamin's political magazine "Janatar Chokh" yesterday (20 October).

The president was quoted saying, "Around 10:30am on 5 August, a call came from the Prime Minister's residence [Ganobhaban] to the Bangabhaban. It was said that the PM would visit the Bangabhaban to meet with the president. Upon hearing this, preparations began at the Bangabhaban. Within an hour, a call came saying she would not be coming."

"There is unrest all around. I do not know what is going to happen. I cannot just sit relying on rumours. So, I asked the military secretary, General Adil, to find out more, but he also had no information," the president was quoted as saying.

"We are waiting and watching the TV ticker. There is no news anywhere. At one point, I heard that she had left the country. She didn't tell me anything. I am telling you what I know to be true," he added.

"When General Waker, the army chief, came to the Bangabhaban, I tried to find out if the PM had resigned. The answer was the same: I heard she had resigned. It seems she didn't have time to inform," the president was quoted saying.

During the conversation, he also told the Manab Zamin chief editor that the secretary of the Cabinet came to collect a copy of the resignation letter one day when everything was under control.

"I told him I was also looking for it," he added.

President Shahabuddin said there is no longer any debate about it. The prime minister has left, and that is the truth.

"To prevent any further questions, I have also sought the opinion of the Supreme Court," he said.

On 8 August, the Appellate Division, led by Chief Justice Obaidul Hasan, gave its opinion in response to a reference sent by the president.

It stated that "an interim government could be formed to address the constitutional vacuum and to ensure the smooth operation of executive functions."

The Appellate Division also opined that the president could administer the oath of office to the interim government's Chief Adviser and Advisory Council.

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina left the country on 5 August following a student-led mass uprising.

What the constitution says

According to the office of the Prime Minister shall become vacant– if he/she resigns from office at any time by placing their resignation in the hands of the President or if he/she ceases to be a member of Parliament.

It will also become vacant if the prime minister ceases to retain the support of a majority of the members of Parliament, he/she shall either resign office or advise the President in writing to dissolve Parliament, and if he/she so advises the President shall, if he/she is satisfied that no other member of Parliament commands the support of the majority of the members of Parliament, dissolve Parliament accordingly.