I have maintained ethics of journalism in past, will do so in future as well: Shamsuzzaman

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 April, 2023, 10:15 am
Last modified: 04 April, 2023, 11:25 am

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

After getting bail from prison Prothom Alo's correspondent journalist Shamsuzzaman Shams said, "I have maintained ethics of journalism in the past, and will continue to do so in the future as well." 

Shamsuzzaman returned to his uncle's house in Dautia area of Dhamrai, Dhaka, around 10pm Monday after getting bail from the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court in a case filed under the Digital Security Act (DSA) at the Ramna police station.

Regarding the case filed against him under the DSA, he said, "We respect the law, so we will deal with the case against us according to legal procedures."

Expressing his gratitude to everyone, including journalists, for standing by him during the crisis, Shams said, "I am grateful to all the journalists of the country, students of Jahangirnagar University, anyone who stood by me during this crisis".

Shamsuzzaman's mother Karimonnesa, along with other relatives and journalists, were waiting for him at his uncles house. After Shamsuzzaman's return Karimonnesa said, "I have only one child, today he returned to me, I don't want anything else."

She said, "My son was in such a predicament. Everyone in the country and people from outside the country stood by my son, stood by us, I don't want anything else, I am grateful to everyone. I only want prayers for my son."

Journalist Shamsuzzaman first went to the Prothom Alo office after being released. After that, he along with two of his colleagues went to his uncle's house in Dautiya area of Dhamrai.

Previously on Thursday (30 March), Shamsuzzaman was shown arrested in a DSA case with the Ramna police station and was presented in the CMM court.

Shamsuzzaman's lawyer filed for bail whereas the Ramana Police appealed to send him to jail.

After hearing both sides, the court rejected the bail application and ordered to send him to jail.

He was sent to Keraniganj Central Jail on Thursday (30 March) and was sent to Kashimpur Central Jail on Friday (31 March).

He was again brought to Keraniganj jail on Saturday (1 April).

Prothom Alo Editor Matiur Rahman, correspondent Samsuzzaman Shams, an unnamed assistant cameraman and a few others, unnamed, were sued in the case lodged by Supreme Court Lawyer Abdul Malek alias Mashiur Malek at the Ramna police station around 11:10pm on Wednesday.

The case against Shamsuzzaman and Prothom Alo editor was filed under sections 25(2), 31 and 35 of the DSA.

Another DSA case was filed against Shamsuzzaman Shams with Tejgaon police station in the early hours of Wednesday. However, he has not been shown arrested in that case.

Syed Golam Kibria, the general secretary of Ward-11 of the Dhaka North city unit Jubo League, filed the case with Tejgaon Police Station around 2:15am.

According to Shamsuzzaman's family, the reporter was detained from his Savar home by plainclothes men, identifying as police, around 4am and released at around 12:30am on Wednesday in the capital's Agargaon area. But within 10 minutes of release, he was again picked up by the police and taken to the Ramna police station.

Meanwhile, people across the country and various organisations protested the arrest of Prothom Alo reporter Shamsuzzaman and the DSA case against the daily's Editor Matiur Rahman.

