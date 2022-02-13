I have been successful: CEC Nurul Huda

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 February, 2022, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 13 February, 2022, 05:03 pm

Related News

I have been successful: CEC Nurul Huda

“I think I have been successful. I have finished all the elections. Not a single election was left," he said

TBS Report
13 February, 2022, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 13 February, 2022, 05:03 pm
Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda. Picture: Collected
Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda. Picture: Collected

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda has said that he considers himself successful for being able to complete all the elections in the country before the term of the current election commission (EC) ended.

He was responding to a question from reporters during a programme organised on the occasion of issuing Smart National Identity Card emblazoned with "Bir Muktijoddha", launching the Bangla version of the Representation of the People Order (RPO), 1972 and the unveiling of Redrawal of Constituencies Bill 2021 on Sunday (12 February) at hotel in the capital. 

"I think I have been successful. I have finished all the elections. Not a single election was left," he said. 

Asked whether all the elections were fair, he said, "Not all have been fair. There were clashes, ballots were snatched and they were caught again. Elections have been postponed, re-election took place. So, it cannot be said that all the elections have been fair."

"But on a wintery day, men and women cast their votes, with 70% turnout. What better election could there be?" he asked. 

However, the 100% turnout in more than 200 polling stations in 2018 national elections called the commission's role into question.

The commission drew huge criticism for failing to prevent alleged ballot stuffing the night before the last general elections.

Moreover, a record number of candidates came into power uncontested in local government elections during the tenure of the Huda-led commission, which is set to be dissolved on 14 February.

The local elections were marred by widespread irregularities like vote rigging and controlling of polling booths. 

Also, Union Parishad polls held in phases saw around a hundred people dead being marred by violence and clashes.

However, Nurul Huda said today, "We have tried our best to be impartial. We didn't bend to anyone and always tried to adhere to the law."

"There will be criticism, good and bad. This is normal, according to the culture of this country, "he added.

He also reminisced about the liberation war and expressed his gratitude to the freedom fighters. 

Speaking as the chief guest on the occasion, Law Minister Anisul Huq said that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will co-operate with the Election Commission (EC) as long as she is in power.

"The government of Sheikh Hasina believes that elections are the foundation of democracy and that is why her government is cooperating in all possible ways to strengthen the Election Commission for holding free, fair and impartial elections," the minister said. 

"The fruits of which are today's smart national identity card, accurate voter list, electronic voting machine (EVM), the modern infrastructure of Election Commission, Redrawal of Constituencies Bill 2021, and the Appointment of Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners Bill-2022," he added. 

He also remarked that the Election Commission has been able to fulfill its responsibilities properly.

Regarding the EC appointment law, the law minister said, "Parliament has made this law with the participation of all. The search committee is working in the context of the law. We hope that at the end of their tenure, everyone will get an acceptable election commission."

He also termed the BNP's non-participation in the talks as undemocratic.

Top News / Politics

election / Bangladesh / Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda / CEC / EC / Polls

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

There are about 6,000 flower farmers in Jhikargacha, Jessore, who are bracing for massive losses this year, yet again. Picture: Mumit M/TBS

An unhappy Pahela Falgun and Valentine’s Day for flower farmers

3h | Panorama
Exploration of gas fields will not meet the growing demand immediately, but extensive exploration effort must be taken up straight away Photo Credit: UNB

‘We are heading towards a high energy price regime’

6h | Interviews
Photo: Courtesy

Ace the perfect Basanta look with Shesher Kobita

6h | Mode
A well-hidden female Koel. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Asian Koel: Shall I call thee Kokil, or but a wandering voice!

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Olympic panda mascot souvenirs are in high demand in Beijing

Olympic panda mascot souvenirs are in high demand in Beijing

1h | Videos
Rare Dumba farm in Sathkhira

Rare Dumba farm in Sathkhira

2h | Videos
Amazon boss owns superb collections, from 500-feet tall watch to robot dog

Amazon boss owns superb collections, from 500-feet tall watch to robot dog

21h | Videos
Shakib yet to sell in first bid in IPL auction

Shakib yet to sell in first bid in IPL auction

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

2
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

3
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

4
Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 
Economy

Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 

5
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

We want to be poor owners of a rich company: Akij Managing Director

6
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places