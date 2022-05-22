I had to redesign Padma Bridge to make it longer: PM Hasina

Bangladesh

UNB
22 May, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2022, 05:27 pm

Related News

I had to redesign Padma Bridge to make it longer: PM Hasina

Hasina said those who designed the Bangabandhu Bridge (the bridge over the Jamuna) at its current length had been wrong

UNB
22 May, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2022, 05:27 pm
Photo: PID
Photo: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday said she had to redo the design of the 6.15-km Padma Bridge to increase its length keeping in mind the characteristics of the mighty river. 
 
The PM said she redesigned the bridge afresh since the feasibility report found differences in the depth of the mighty Padma River at different locations in the bridge project site. 
 
"I didn't let to keep any loopholes. Though it has taken time, I changed the design," she said addressing the first meeting of Delta Governance Council, held at her office here in the city. 
 
She said the flows and bottom-soil of the rivers including Jamuna and Padma change after every rainy season in the country. Since the condition in Bangladesh is not the same as in other countries, it'll have to take plans properly keeping this difference in mind. 
 
"I didn't allow making the Padma Bridge smaller. We've constructed the bridge keeping buffer zones with the river. So, the bridge has become the longest one (in the country)," she said. 
 
Hasina said those who designed the Bangabandhu Bridge (the bridge over the Jamuna) at its current length had been wrong. 
 
"But I think it was a wrong decision to reduce the bridge over Jamuna to a 4-kilometre one. Since its design and plan were made earlier, we had nothing more to do there. I had been able to include only the rail line in it," she said. 
 
She said when Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had gone on a visit to Japan, he discussed with the Japanese government about the construction of a bridge over the Jamuna River. Japan then sent a team in 1974 to conduct a feasibility study on it. 
 
She said her government conducted a feasibility study over Padma River before the construction of the Padma Bridge. 
 
About the Delta Plan 2100, the prime minister stressed the need for including marine resource issues in the plan as Bangladesh gained the vast sea area through the disposal of marine disputes with neighbouring countries. 
 
"We'll have to utilise marine resources for our economic development," she said. 
 
She emphasized on the proper implementation of the 100-year Delta Plan to save the environment by halting unplanned industrialisation and saving the rivers and the Bay of Bengal from pollution. 
 
She said her government has already taken some steps for planned industrialisation and is now setting up 100 economic zones across the country. 
 
The PM said she has given directives to construct elevated roads over Haors, Beels and other water bodies in order to maintain the natural water flow. 
 
She put importance on construction of adequate culverts and bridges on roads so that the water flow is not hampered. 
 
Bangladesh's unique Delta Plan, adopted in 2018, focuses on sustainable economic growth, food security, climate resilience, sustainable environment and comprehensive use of the country's water resources. 
 
Agriculture Minister Muhammad Abdur Razzaque, Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder, Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md. Shahab Uddin, Prime Minister's Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Affairs Adviser Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, State Minister for Water Resources Zaheed Farooque, Principal Coordinator (SDG Affairs) Zuena Aziz and PMO Senior Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah, among others, were present. 

Padma Bridge / Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Why everybody wants to be like TikTok

Why everybody wants to be like TikTok

4h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How the ban on porn sites spawned a local cybersex industry

7h | Panorama
3 best affordable sunscreens for all

3 best affordable sunscreens for all

7h | Mode
Warah uses three types of khadi material: a sheer and light one, a medium count and a thicker one.

Warah: Embroidered with culture and womanhood

9h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

CV or Resume: Which one to create for job application

CV or Resume: Which one to create for job application

9h | Videos
Wheat prices double in India

Wheat prices double in India

22h | Videos
Is Washington-Moscow agreement possible?

Is Washington-Moscow agreement possible?

23h | Videos
Pigeon exhibition for the first time in Gazipur

Pigeon exhibition for the first time in Gazipur

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
A packet of US five-dollar bills is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Banking

Dollar hits Tk100 mark in open market

3
The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter
Industry

The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter

4
PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire
Crime

PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire

5
BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies
Stocks

BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies

6
The reception is a volumetric box-shaped room that has two glass walls on both the front and back ends and the other two walls are adorned with interior plants, wood and aluminium screens. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Habitat

The United House: Living and working inside nature