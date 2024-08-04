'I felt my body go numb after being shot': Vegetable seller Rana recounts at CMCH

Bangladesh

Jobaer Chowdhury
04 August, 2024, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2024, 09:25 pm

Related News

'I felt my body go numb after being shot': Vegetable seller Rana recounts at CMCH

Over 200 people were injured in widespread clashes across Chattogram today

Jobaer Chowdhury
04 August, 2024, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2024, 09:25 pm
Bullet-hit Mohammad Rana at Chattogram Medical College Hospital. Photo: Jobaer Chowdhury/TBS
Bullet-hit Mohammad Rana at Chattogram Medical College Hospital. Photo: Jobaer Chowdhury/TBS

Mohammad Rana, 20, working at  a vegetable shop in Riazuddin Bazar of Chattogram, went out for lunch at noon. 

After his meal, he encountered a conflict as soon as he stepped onto the road. A loud noise erupted before he could understand what was happening. He was shot and fell to the ground. 

"When I was being taken to the hospital, my body began to feel numb," Rana described his injury to The Business Standard while lying on a bed in the casualty department of Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) this (4 August) evening.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Over 200 people were injured in widespread clashes across Chattogram today. At least 175 of these victims received treatment at CMCH alone, with many others treated at private facilities throughout the city.

Rana said he was shot in the chest during a clash between the protesters and Awami League men in the New Market area. 

Rana recounted, "I left a restaurant in the Phalmondi area around 3pm after having lunch. When I came out onto the road, I saw the conflict. Awami League activists attacked with weapons from the station area. On my side, the students had taken their positions. Before I could move away safely, I was shot in the chest." 

The protesting students brought him to the hospital, he said.

Rana, a resident of Noakhali's Senbagh, works in his uncle Zahidur Rahman's shop in Chattogram. 

Standing next to the hospital bed, Zahidur Rahman said, "We are not engaged in any political activities. Yet my nephew got shot."

Another bullet-wounded patient, 17-year-old Mohammad Ismail was writhing in pain in the casualty department, with an oxygen mask over his mouth. He was unable to speak due to his pain.

During the clash, he was shot in the city's Tin Pooler Matha area.

Ismail works in a locksmith shop near Golam Rasool Market in the Three Pools area. 

Nazim Uddin, owner of the shop, told TBS, "Ismail left the shop around 12:30pm to have food. Awami League leaders and activists came from Nandankanan and started shooting at the students. Ismail was then shot on the left side of his chest."

Top News

Chattogram / Bangladesh / Anti-Discrimination Student Movement

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Funky accessories to decorate your car’s interior

4h | Brands
The GLS450 carries over Mercedes’s current design trends, such as the humongous grille covering the front fascia and a large logo at the centre. PHOTOS: Abdullah Al Istiyak

Mercedes GLS450: Here’s why every driveway of upscale Dhaka has one

22h | Wheels
Mohammad Hatem(Left), Mohammad Zaved Akhtar(Center Left), Abdullah Hil Rakib(Center Right), Shams Mahmud(Right). Illustration: TBS

Can Bangladesh industries weather this storm? 

2d | Panorama
Palestinian group Hamas&#039; top leader, Ismail Haniyeh meets with Iran&#039;s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (not pictured), in Tehran, Iran June 21, 2023. Photo: Reuters/Office of the Iranian Supreme

What does Ismail Haniyeh's death mean for the Middle East

3d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shaheed Minar in the march of the agitators; many are present with family

Shaheed Minar in the march of the agitators; many are present with family

1d | Videos
Turkey’s Olympic shooter viral fame after his effortless swag broke the internet

Turkey’s Olympic shooter viral fame after his effortless swag broke the internet

1d | Videos
Remittance inflow hits 10-month low in July

Remittance inflow hits 10-month low in July

1d | Videos
Protesters demand govt resignation, want new national govt

Protesters demand govt resignation, want new national govt

1d | Videos