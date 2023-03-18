I don't know anyone named Arav: Benazir 

Former inspector general of police Benazir Ahmed has declined any connection with Arav Khan, the fugitive accused in the murder case of a police officer.

"I want to assure you all that I do not know anyone by the name of 'Aarav alias Rabiul alias Hridoy'. I do not even have a primary acquaintance with him," Benazir wrote on his verified Facebook account on Saturday (18 March).

The post reads, "I have devoted my entire law enforcement career to combating murderers, terrorists, drug dealers, smugglers, counterfeiters, and other criminals without ever forming an affinity with them."

"Thank you for your endless love, support and cooperation," Benazir added.

How Arav came into the limelight

After being on the run for a long time, Arav came into discussion recently. The world's number one all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan joined his jeweler shop opening in Dubai on Wednesday (15 March). After seeing Arav on a Facebook post, many people recognised him as Robiul Islam, the fugitive murder accused. Discussions started on how an absconding accused went to Dubai and made a hefty amount of money.

Consequently, police launched an investigation regarding the matter. According to police sources, Robiul Islam alias Arav Khan started a gold business in Dubai with financial help from a former senior retired police officer.

On 8 July 2018, SB Inspector Mamun Imran Khan was murdered in a house in the capital's Banani. The next day, his body was packed in a sack and taken to a forest in Ulukhola, Gazipur, doused in petrol and set on fire.

After investigating the case, the DB filed a charge sheet in April next year. In the charge sheet, police said that a gang led by Robiul Islam used to trap affluent people, blackmail and extort money from them.

In April 2019, police filed charge sheet in Mamun Imran Khan's murder case with the court indicting 10 people including Robiul.

Apart from Robiul, his wife Suraiya Akhtar Keya was made an accused in the charge sheet. Mamun's friends Rahmat Ullah, Swapan Sarkar, Didar Pathan, Mizan Sheikh, Atiq Hasan, Sarwar Hossain and two girls were also made accused in the case.

According to the case document, Robiul is the son of Motiur Rahman Molla and Lucky Begum of Ashutia village in Kotalipara, Gopalganj.

On 20 October 2020, a person posing Robiul Islam surrendered in court after an arrest warrant was issued in the Mamun murder case. The court sent him to jail. After almost 9 months of imprisonment, the young man claimed that he is not the real Robiul Islam, his real name is Abu Yusuf. In promise of monthly payment from Robiul Islam, he surrendered to the court posing as the accused.

The court ordered an inquiry into the matter and asked the DB to submit a report.