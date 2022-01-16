I didn’t sign any bills, allegations mostly propaganda: Lucky

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 January, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 16 January, 2022, 07:21 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Director-General of Shilpakala Academy Liaquat Ali Lucky claimed that he has not signed any of the bills and allegations against him regarding the budget and expenditure of the academy are mostly propaganda.

"I have not signed any of the bills mentioned. Most of the allegations are propaganda," said Liaquat Ali Lucky during the interrogation conducted by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) today.

Liaquat Ali appeared at the ACC office on Sunday morning. The team led by the ACC Deputy Director Mohammed Ibrahim and Assistant Director Jannat began the interrogation with Liaquat, which ended at 3pm.

He urged the interrogation team to look into the matter objectively. He said, "I hope you will approach the investigation with objective journalism."

Earlier, on 6 January, the ACC summoned Liaquat Ali with a letter seeking all documents related to the budget and expenditure of Shilpakala Academy's last two financial years.

