I cannot guarantee that violence will not break out during polls: CEC  

TBS Report
24 November, 2021, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2021, 04:22 pm

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda said he cannot guarantee that violence will not break out at the polling stations during the next phase of union parishad elections.

He made the remarks while briefing reporters after a meeting on election law and order today.

"The fights that took place during the last phases of election usually occurred late at night, around 3am or so," he said.

He added, "Though the police officials had not been able to reach there to control the situation immediately, they have been instructed to take appropriate legal action against the rioters." 

