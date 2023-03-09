'I am yet to get the file': Law minister regarding Khaleda's treatment abroad, jail term suspension

09 March, 2023

"I have come to know that the brother of Begum Khaleda Zia's has applied to the home ministry seeking an extension of her conditional jail term suspension. The law ministry has received the file but it hasn't yet come to me," Law Minister Anisul Huq said during a press briefing today

Khaleda Zia on the way to hospital on 27 February 2023. Photo: Courtesy
Law Minister Anisul Huq has said that he is yet to get the file sent from the home ministry regarding BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's medical treatment abroad and jail term suspension.

"I have come to know that the brother of Begum Khaleda Zia's has applied to the home ministry seeking an extension of her conditional jail term suspension. The law ministry has received the file but it hasn't yet come to me. It will be sent back to the home ministry after the law ministry gives its recommendation. Whatever news is being spread regarding it now, is all wrong," Law Minister Anisul Huq said during a press briefing at the secretariat on Thursday (9 March) after some local media reports claimed that the government has recommended her treatment abroad and extended her jail term suspension by another 6 months.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the government freed Khaleda Zia from jail for six months through an executive order suspending her sentence on 25 March 2020.

The government extended her conditional release from jail in the two corruption cases several times.

The former prime minister was sent to Old Dhaka Central Jail after she was sentenced to five years imprisonment by a special court in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case on 8 February 2018.

She was convicted in a second corruption case later.

The 76-year-old BNP chief has been staying at her Gulshan residence since her release from jail. A special team of physicians has been overseeing her treatment.

