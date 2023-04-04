‘I am ruined’: Lament of a shop owner who lost goods worth Tk30 lakh in Bangabazar fire

For 12 years, Mohammad Roni has been in the clothing business at Islamia Market near Bangabazar.

The goods worth Tk25-30 lakh that he invested turned to ash in the fire.

"I have a loan of Tk12 lakh, I left Tk4 lakh in the store's cash to order goods in the morning. Now, how will I pay the creditors?" he lamented.

"My shop wouldn't have been burnt. Because of the negligence of the fire service, the blaze reached Islami Market."

"First the fire broke out in Bangabazar market, when the traders took out some goods and kept them to the street, then the goods kept on the street caught fire and the adjacent Islamia Market caught fire," he added.