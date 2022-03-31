‘I am ready to sacrifice my life to change people's fate’: PM

Bangladesh

BSS
31 March, 2022, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2022, 08:59 pm

Related News

‘I am ready to sacrifice my life to change people's fate’: PM

BSS
31 March, 2022, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2022, 08:59 pm
File Photo: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina
File Photo: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday said if required she is ready to sacrifice her life like her father to change the lot of the people of Bangladesh.

"I promise to Cox's Bazar inhabitants and people of entire Bangladesh, if required I will sacrifice my life like my father to change the lot of people," she said.

The prime minister said that they would give a beautiful and improved life to the countrymen overcoming all the hurdles.

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

She said this joining virtually a programme on "Unnayoner Notun Joar: Bodle Jawa Cox's Bazar" (Changed Cox's Bazar amid the new wave of development) held at Cox's Bazar from her official Ganobhaban residence here.

The function was arranged in Cox's Bazar as part of formal celebration of the United Nation General Assembly (UNGA) recognition of Bangladesh as a developing nation. 

Top News

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / LDC graduation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

People stand in a long queue to buy kerosene oil for kerosene cookers amid a shortage of domestic gas due to country&#039;s economic crisis, at a fuel station in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 21 March, 2022. Photo: Reuters

What's behind Sri Lanka's economic crisis?

7h | Panorama
Photo: Maliha Fairooz

British museums are free. But at what cost?

9h | Panorama
The main reason behind the price hike is the absence of updated supply and demand data 

The main reason behind the price hike is the absence of updated supply and demand data 

10h | Panorama
How corporate boycotts could backfire

How corporate boycotts could backfire

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Scorpions to perform at Golden Jubilee Bangladesh Concert at Madison’s Square

Scorpions to perform at Golden Jubilee Bangladesh Concert at Madison’s Square

1h | Videos
Colombo port congestion comes as supply chain woe

Colombo port congestion comes as supply chain woe

1h | Videos
Harry Potter writer JK Rowling's biography

Harry Potter writer JK Rowling's biography

2h | Videos
PM Imran Khan’s fate to be decided on 3 April

PM Imran Khan’s fate to be decided on 3 April

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

2
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy

3
Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs
Pursuit

Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs

4
Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port

5
Amir Khan. Photo: Collected
Splash

Aamir Khan decided to quit film Industry ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha release

6
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online