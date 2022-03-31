‘I am ready to sacrifice my life to change people's fate’: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday said if required she is ready to sacrifice her life like her father to change the lot of the people of Bangladesh.

"I promise to Cox's Bazar inhabitants and people of entire Bangladesh, if required I will sacrifice my life like my father to change the lot of people," she said.

The prime minister said that they would give a beautiful and improved life to the countrymen overcoming all the hurdles.

Photo: Collected

She said this joining virtually a programme on "Unnayoner Notun Joar: Bodle Jawa Cox's Bazar" (Changed Cox's Bazar amid the new wave of development) held at Cox's Bazar from her official Ganobhaban residence here.

The function was arranged in Cox's Bazar as part of formal celebration of the United Nation General Assembly (UNGA) recognition of Bangladesh as a developing nation.