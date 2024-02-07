'I always saw Rohingyas flee from Myanmar border guards. Now we are seeing guards flee'

People take pictures as BGP members enter Bangladesh through the Ukhiya-Ghumdhum border on 7 February 2024. Photo: TBS/Jobaer Chowdhury

It is a situation that not even the forefathers of residents near Myanmar's borders ever saw: the Border Guard Police (BGP) fleeing into Bangladesh.

Now that it is happening, the escape is drawing quite a crowd, with people even getting on rooftops to catch a glance of the BGP taking to their heels to escape the onslaught by rebel forces in Myanmar.

"For so many years, I have seen Myanmar's Rohingyas enter Bangladesh due to fear of attacks by Myanmar's border guards. This time, it is the BGP who are running away. I have never seen such a situation," Abdul Gafur (60), a resident of Hoikang union in Teknaf upazila of Cox's Bazar, told The Business Standard today (7 February).

Just half an hour before talking to TBS, he had seen 63 more BGP men crossing into Bangladesh, where they sought refuge at a nearby Border Guard Bangladesh camp.

He was among the many who had flocked near the BGB camp to catch a glimpse of the escaping BGP men.

People gathered at the Hoikang union in Teknaf upazila of Cox's Bazar to see BGP members enter Bangladesh on 7 February. Photo: TBS/ Jobaer Chowdhury

On the ground, it seems Myanmar's powerful junta government has lost ground near the country's borders in the last three days of conflict.

So far, 328 people from Myanmar, including members of BGP, army, customs and civilians have escaped to Bangladesh.

More are expected to join as the Arakan Army, the supposed opposing force, gains more ground.

Bashir Ahmad, 65, a grocer in Kerematali village of Hoikang union, also came to see the BGP members flee to Bangladesh.

"Firing has been going on at the border here since last night. Today at 12pm, I got news that Myanmar's border guards were coming to Bangladesh. I came to see them.

"A country's military is running away despite having weapons -- it's really amazing," he said.

Some gathered on the roof of their house at the Hoikang union in Teknaf upazila of Cox's Bazar to see BGP members enter Bangladesh on 7 February. Photo: TBS/ Jobaer Chowdhury

Nurul Islam 53, another local resident from the side, said, "They have fled in fear of their lives. Many have also come injured. They have nothing else to do."

"I have never seen such a situation. Before this, I fled and took refuge in Arakan during the 1971 war. Then this time I am without a house." Abu Siddique (73)

The escaping BGP has led locals to believe that the situation is dire.

"They know they will be sent to jail here. Yet, they have nothing else to do. It shows what the situation must be like," Mohammad Lalu, 45, said.

Abu Siddique (73), a resident of Konarpara next to Tumbru Bazar in Ghumdhum union, said he left his Bandarban house when shelling began.

"I have never seen such a situation. Before this, I fled and took refuge in Arakan during the 1971 war. Then this time I am without a house."

Since the conflict began, at least 10 Bangladeshis have been reported injured.

According to the Bandarban district administration, around 240 families of the bordering Ghumdhum area have been safely evacuated.

Jobaer Chowdhury is reporting from the Ukhia-Ghumdhum border