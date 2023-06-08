National zoo tragedy: 2yr-old enters hyena enclosure; loses arm to attack

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 June, 2023, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2023, 09:25 pm

File photo
File photo

A two-year-old boy lost part of his arm after he crossed the safety barrier and stuck his hand inside the hyena enclosure at the Bangladesh National Zoo in Mirpur, prompting the animal to attack.

The child, Sayeed, is undergoing treatment at the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR).  

"Sayeed, along with five of his family members from Gazipur went to the zoo on Thursday morning," Mofizur Rahman Palash, assistant commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Darus Salam zone told The Business Standard.

The hyena enclosure is seven-feet high and fenced with iron rod. About a foot before it, there is another safety net, which has some important guidelines for visitors, he said.

"At around 11:45am, the child went through the safety fence and put his hand inside the cage. In the meantime, a hyena spotted him and tore off his right arm," he added.  

His mother Sheuli, however, alleged negligence on part of the security guards present there, believing they could have prevented the incident from happening.

"No security guard was present at the spot and the gate around the safety net was open. That's how Sayeed walked right through the caution area. My son lost his arm solely because of the zoo officials' negligence. I want justice and I want my son's arm back," she said.

Contacted, National Zoo's Assistant Director Mujibur Rahman said, "We gave the child primary medication at the veterinary hospital and doctors there stopped excessive bleeding from his arm. We will also bear the cost of his treatment," he added.

hyena / Bangladesh National Zoo

