Hussaini Dalan Imambara calls for withdrawal of political events on Holy Ashura

The Hossaini Dalan Imambara authority has called on BNP and like-minded parties to withdraw or reschedule their programme on the day of Holy Ashura.

"Countless men and women from numerous Imambara in Dhaka participate in the Tajia procession on 10 Muharram (29 July) every year to protect the religious significance of this day and respect the tradition," MM Firoz Hossain, superintendent of Hossaini Dalan Imambara, Dhaka, said in a signed press release.

He said that sit-in programmes by the BNP and like-minded parties at the entrances to Dhaka would obstruct the holy procession and other religious programmes.

"Therefore, on behalf of the Shia community, the political parties are being requested to cancel or reschedule their programme," reads the statement.

Ashura is a public holiday in Bangladesh on 10th of Hijri Muharram. On this day Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), the grandson of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), was martyred in the desert of Karbala on the banks of the river Euphrates. Since then, the tragic event of Karbala has been observed in the Muslim world as a symbol of sacrifice and mourning.