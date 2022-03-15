Hussaini Dalan bomb blast: 2 sentenced to jail, 6 acquitted

Two people have been sentenced to different terms in jail while six others have been acquitted in the Hussaini Dalan bomb incident in Old Dhaka.

Judge Mujibur Rahman of the Dhaka Special Anti-Terrorism Tribunal pronounced the verdict on Tuesday (15 March).

The two convicts are Arman and Kabir Hossain. Arman has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment and Kabir seven years.

On October 23, 2015, two persons, including a schoolboy named Sanju, 15, were killed and over 100 others injured when militants launched a terrible grenade attack during a procession on the occasion of Holy Ashura on the Hussaini Dalan premises.

On the night of 23 October 2015, the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) carried out a bomb attack.

SI Jalal Uddin filed a case with the Chawkbazar police station in the incident. Chawkbazar police first investigated the case which was later handed over to the Detective Branch of police.

Thirteen militants were involved in the attack. Police arrested 10 of them while three militants died in crossfire during the operation.

All the accused in the chargesheet are members of JMB.

The accused in the case are Kabir Hossain, Rubel Islam, Abu Saeed, Arman, Hafeez Ahsan Ullah Masud, Shah Jalal, Omar Farooq, Chan Mia, Zahid Hasan and Masud Rana. Among the accused, Arman, Rubel and Kabir have given confessional statements under section 164 in the court.