Hussaini Dalan bomb blast: 2 sentenced to jail, 6 acquitted

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 March, 2022, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 15 March, 2022, 12:37 pm

Hussaini Dalan bomb blast: 2 sentenced to jail, 6 acquitted

Judge Mujibur Rahman of the Dhaka Special Anti-Terrorism Tribunal pronounced the verdict on Tuesday (15 March)

TBS Report
15 March, 2022, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 15 March, 2022, 12:37 pm
Picture: Collected
Picture: Collected

Two people have been sentenced to different terms in jail while six others have been acquitted in the Hussaini Dalan bomb incident in Old Dhaka.

Judge Mujibur Rahman of the Dhaka Special Anti-Terrorism Tribunal pronounced the verdict on Tuesday (15 March).

The two convicts are Arman and Kabir Hossain. Arman has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment and Kabir seven years.

On October 23, 2015, two persons, including a schoolboy named Sanju, 15, were killed and over 100 others injured when militants launched a terrible grenade attack during a procession on the occasion of Holy Ashura on the Hussaini Dalan premises.

On the night of 23 October 2015, the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) carried out a bomb attack.

SI Jalal Uddin filed a case with the Chawkbazar police station in the incident. Chawkbazar police first investigated the case which was later handed over to the Detective Branch of police.

Thirteen militants were involved in the attack. Police arrested 10 of them while three militants died in crossfire during the operation.

All the accused in the chargesheet are members of JMB.

The accused in the case are Kabir Hossain, Rubel Islam, Abu Saeed, Arman, Hafeez Ahsan Ullah Masud, Shah Jalal, Omar Farooq, Chan Mia, Zahid Hasan and Masud Rana. Among the accused, Arman, Rubel and Kabir have given confessional statements under section 164 in the court.

 

 

Top News / Crime

Hussaini Dalan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Ukraine War: The West must take responsibility

Ukraine War: The West must take responsibility

15m | Panorama
Photo: Reuters

The West is principally responsible for the Ukrainian crisis: John J Mearsheimer

40m | Panorama
The restaurant, Ajo Idea Space in Uttara has built a space, which catches most of the daylight and is oriented to allow proper airflow. Photo: Noufel Sharif Sojol

Setback and relax: The best way to make use of the free space hemming your building

1h | Habitat
The US and NATO helped trigger the Ukraine war: Ted Galen Carpenter

The US and NATO helped trigger the Ukraine war: Ted Galen Carpenter

1h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

China eyeing fresh projects in Bangladesh, says envoy

China eyeing fresh projects in Bangladesh, says envoy

1h | Videos
China wants a peaceful resolution of Ukraine war

China wants a peaceful resolution of Ukraine war

1h | Videos
Rohingya repatriation may start this year, says Chinese envoy

Rohingya repatriation may start this year, says Chinese envoy

1h | Videos
Cristiano Ronaldo sets all-time scoring record

Cristiano Ronaldo sets all-time scoring record

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

3
Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh
Economy

Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh

4
Xinyi Glass Holdings eyes plant in Bangladesh
Economy

Chinese glass giant keen to invest $200m in Bangladesh

5
Representational Image. Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Islamic Foundation releases Sehri, Iftar timings

6
Now banks face severe capital erosion
Banking

Now banks face severe capital erosion