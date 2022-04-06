Husband, wife killed in motorbike accident

Husband and wife were killed in an accident Wednesday at Lalkhan Bazar in Chattogram city at about 5pm after a truck hit their motorbike.

The deceased are – Iqbal Uddin Chowdhury and his wife Sakhina Fatemi. They were riding a motorcycle.

The Officer-in-Charge of the Kotowali thana Jahedul Kabir said that the killer truck was seized. The couple are residents of Firoz Shah Colony in Chattogram. Iqbal Chowdhury is an engineer by profession, he added.

ASI Alauddin Talukder of the Chattogram Medical College Hospital police camp told TBS that the bodies are kept in the hospital morgue.