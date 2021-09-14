Husband seeks Tk5 crore compensation from Japanese wife

Sharif Imran sought Tk5 crore in compensation from his Japanese wife Nakano Erico through a legal notice, accusing her of spreading defamatory information about him.

His lawyer Fawzia Karim sent the legal notice on his behalf to Erico's Gulshan-2 residence on Tuesday.

Fawzia told journalists that the social reputation of 58-year-old Imran had been stained and that was why Erico,48, was asked to pay compensation. Erico will also have to offer an apology publicly for spreading defamatory information, she added.

"Nakano Erico has been telling everyone that Imran kidnapped their two daughters in Japan and brought them here [in Bangladesh]. The educational institution of the children in Bangladesh was also told they had been kidnapped so that the school authority cancels their admissions. All these false information defamed the children's father," said Another lawyer of Imran, barrister Quazi Maruful Alam.

The notice says that if Erico does not pay the compensation and apologize in public in seven days, cases will be filed against her.

The couple started living in Tokyo after their marriage under the Japanese law in July 2008 and became parents of three daughters. All the children were students of a school in Tokyo.

According to Erico's lawyer, Imran filed for divorce on 18 January this year but failed to appear before the Japanese court on the scheduled date of the hearing.

Three days later, he picked up two of his daughters from their school bus stop in Tokyo and took them to a rented house without Erico's consent. On 21 February, he flew to Bangladesh with the girls.

On 19 August, Erico appealed to the High Court of Bangladesh to issue an order for court appearance of the two children. She also sought the custody of the children. The next day, the HC issued an order barring travel of the father and the two daughters out of the country for a month.

Law enforcers took the custody of the daughters from the father on 22 August.

On 31 August, the HC bench directed Nakano Erico and Imran to stay with their two daughters for 15 days at a rented house in Gulshan-1 of the capital.