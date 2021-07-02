Hungary to provide 130 annual scholarships to Bangladeshi students

Bangladesh and Hungary have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for 130 annual scholarships for Bangladeshi students.

The MoU secured Hungarian governments' full scholarships under the Stipendium Hungaricum Programme for a yearly intake of 130 Bangladeshi students at undergraduate, graduate and postgraduate levels for the next three years.

Bangladesh Ambassador to Austria, Hungary, Slovenia and Slovenia Muhammad Abdul Muhith signed the MoU on behalf of the government of Bangladesh recently, said a press release on Friday.

For the Hungarian side, the MoU was signed by State Secretary Dr Orsolya Pacsay-Tomassich, State Secretary for the Hungarian Diplomatic Academy and Scholarship Hungaricum Programme, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

The Bangladesh Ambassador was accompanied by Rahat Bin Zaman, Minister & Deputy Chief of Mission as well as the Bangladesh Honorary Consul in Budapest Dr. Greg. Pataki.

There are 30 dedicated scholarships for the students and professionals of nuclear energetics in the new MoU, which is a new initiative compared to the previous 100-scholarship per year programme for Bangladeshi students ran for three years.

The signing ceremony was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary in Budapest.

During the meeting before the Ceremony, the two sides had a fruitful discussion on the future roadmap for the growing bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Hungary.

Important elements, such as an agreement on economic cooperation, establishment of a joint economic commission, a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the health sector, operation follow-up on the existing bilateral instruments, including water management and agriculture, the Foreign Minister-level Joint Communiqué of September 2020, joint celebration of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Budapest this year, cooperation and reciprocal support mechanism at the multilateral level, and a possible memorandum of understanding to train Bangladeshi young diplomats at the Hungarian Diplomatic Academy came up for discussion.