Hungary, Kyrgyzstan greet PM Hasina on her re-election

Hungary and Kyrgyzstan have extended greetings and felicitations in messages to Sheikh Hasina recently on her re-appointment as the Bangladesh prime minister.

Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban, in his message, said they greatly appreciate the development of Bangladesh in the past period and the responsible policy with which Sheikh Hasina contributes to the stability of her region.

Orbin said he is sure that the renewed confidence of the people of Bangladesh in Sheikh Hasina will enable her to continue her success.

He assured that his government will continue to work in a committed way in the future to further deepen their cooperation that goes back to more than half a century.

The Hungarian premier also wished her success and good health in discharging her highly responsible duties.

In his message, Kyrgyzstan's President Sadyr Zhaparov said he believes that Sheikh Hasina's activities at the head of the government will contribute to the further strengthening of friendly relations between the two countries and the development of multifaceted Kyrgyz-Bangladesh cooperation in trade-economic, scientific, technical, cultural and people-to-people spheres.

He assured that they are ready to strengthen constructive cooperation on current issues of bilateral and international agenda that meet the interests of Kyrgyzstan and Bangladesh.

The Kyrgyz president also wished her good health, prosperity and success in her state work.