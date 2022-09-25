Hungarian PM Viktor Orban likely to visit Bangladesh soon

Bangladesh

UNB
25 September, 2022, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 25 September, 2022, 12:39 pm

Related News

Hungarian PM Viktor Orban likely to visit Bangladesh soon

A suitable date for the visit will be finalised through mutual discussion

UNB
25 September, 2022, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 25 September, 2022, 12:39 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is likely to visit Bangladesh soon and the two countries are expecting to sign a number of cooperation agreements to strengthen the bilateral relations.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen had a meeting with Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto in New York on the sidelines of the 77th UNGA and discussed the areas of cooperation.

"Hungarian Prime Minister will visit Bangladesh. During the visit, all pending agreements will be signed," a senior official at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told UNB without elaborating further.

The date of the visit will be finalised through mutual discussion.

Hungry has increased the number of scholarships for Bangladeshi students from 140 to 240, said the official.

Hungry will support Bangladesh to get a solution to the Rohingya issue.

In June this year, Dr Momen handed over a special message to his Hungarian counterpart from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina addressed to the newly re-elected Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

The foreign ministers are working on a visit of Prime Minister Orban to Bangladesh this year.

Top News

Bangladesh / Hungary / Bilateral Ties

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Andy Mukherjee. Sketch: TBD

The world’s second-biggest fortune deserves a keener spotlight

1h | Thoughts
Illustration: TBS

Commodity price hikes: Are int’l crises an opportunity for Bangladeshi businesses?

6h | Panorama
According to the Department of Social Services officials, the Rogi Kallyan Samity provided Tk20 crore 73 lakh to patients in 2021. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Rogi Kallyan Samity: A small lifeline for patients drowning in medical expenses

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Smart grid will modernise Bangladesh’s electricity system: John Sakhawat Chowdhury

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

After 70 years, Jupiter is again close to Earth

After 70 years, Jupiter is again close to Earth

49m | Videos
Cumilla is a new possibility for tourism

Cumilla is a new possibility for tourism

49m | Videos
Behind the ongoing protests in Iran

Behind the ongoing protests in Iran

54m | Videos
Who will be the next James Bond?

Who will be the next James Bond?

54m | Videos

Most Read

1
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

2
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

3
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

4
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

5
The open sitting space of Adda Bilash, one of the popular garden cafes at Keraniganj. PHOTOS: NOOR-A-ALAM
Food

Garden cafes of Keraniganj: A great new weekend getaway destination

6
Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh
Banking

Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh