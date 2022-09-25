Hungarian PM Viktor Orban likely to visit Bangladesh soon

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is likely to visit Bangladesh soon and the two countries are expecting to sign a number of cooperation agreements to strengthen the bilateral relations.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen had a meeting with Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto in New York on the sidelines of the 77th UNGA and discussed the areas of cooperation.

"Hungarian Prime Minister will visit Bangladesh. During the visit, all pending agreements will be signed," a senior official at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told UNB without elaborating further.

The date of the visit will be finalised through mutual discussion.

Hungry has increased the number of scholarships for Bangladeshi students from 140 to 240, said the official.

Hungry will support Bangladesh to get a solution to the Rohingya issue.

In June this year, Dr Momen handed over a special message to his Hungarian counterpart from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina addressed to the newly re-elected Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

The foreign ministers are working on a visit of Prime Minister Orban to Bangladesh this year.