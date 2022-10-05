Hundreds of tourists stranded as landslide disrupt road connectivity with Sajek Valley

Bangladesh

05 October, 2022, 01:55 pm
Hundreds of tourists stranded as landslide disrupt road connectivity with Sajek Valley

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Hundreds of tourists have been stranded after road connectivity with Sajek Valley got disrupted due to a landslide triggered by incessant rain.

The natural disaster occurred at the Nandaram area of ​​Sajek union parishad (UP) under Baghaichhari upazila at around 11am on Wednesday (5 October).

Traffic movement on the Sajek-Khagrachari road remained halted till the filing of this report at 1:40pm.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The vehicles returning from Sajek are now stuck in the Machalong area. 

Meanwhile, the hundreds travelling to the popular tourist site have been forced to wait at the Baghaihat area.

Members of the Bangladesh Army have launched an operation to restore road connectivity as soon as possible.

Speaking with The Business Standard, Baghaichhari UNO Romana Akhter said, "The landslide was triggered by heavy rains since Tuesday afternoon.

"But, no one was hurt in the incident. Also, no damage to property was reported. The army is working to get traffic movement back to normal."

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

"It may take 2-3 more hours for the situation to become normal," she added.

Sajek Cottage Owners Association president Suporno Deb Barman said, "We came to know about the incident [the landslide] this morning. Some 200 tourist vehicles entered Sajek on Tuesday. 

"Many of the tourists were supposed to leave Wednesday morning. But now everyone is stuck."

