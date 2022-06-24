Hundreds of thousands to gather near Padma Bridge to celebrate its grand opening

Hundreds of thousands of people from all walks of life are going to gather around the Padma Multipurpose Bridge today morning to celebrate the grand opening of the country's biggest self-financed mega project.

Some two lakh people from Barishal division and three lakh from Khulna, and several lakh from the rest of the country are expected to take part in the joyful events, scheduled to be held at the two ends of the 6.15-kilometre bridge, our local correspondents reported.

The participants also will join a rally at Shibchar in Madaripur, under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, marking the launching of the bridge which is believed to bring a new world to the country's economy by connecting 21 southwestern districts through roads and railways with the capital.

With colourful decoration, at least 40 triple-decker launches carrying some 1.5 lakh people left Barishal division terminals yesterday evening for Munshiganj's Mawa, an end of the bridge. District and city units of the Bangladesh Awami League arranged the trips with festivity.

Besides, tens of thousands are expected to come by bus and other types of road transports from six districts of the division, a key beneficiary of the bridge of long-cherished dream.

"We boarded the launch at 7.30pm. We are very excited to participate in the Padma Bridge opening programme," said Sabur Howlader, president of Jhalokathi's Rajapur upazila unit of Jubo League.

"It's the greatest pleasure for us that we can be a witness of the historic project opening. It means we are also going to be part of history,'' said Anny, a student of Barishal University.

Talking to The Business Standard, trip organisers said they arranged different kinds of cultural programmes inside the launches to entertain the travellers. "We have all the preparations to attend the long-waited programme on time," said Talukder Mohammod Yunus, Barishal district unit secretary-general of the Bangladesh Awami League.

"Special bus services would be operated from the early morning of Saturday," Said Joglul Haider, secretary of the Bus and Minibus Owners Association of Nathullabad in Barishal.

Nearly 50,000 people will join the event from Khulna district alone, while some 1 lakh will come from Bagerhat and Satkhira, and some 1.5 lakh from seven other districts of the Khulna division.

Besides, 500 teachers, officials and students from the Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (Kuet) will also join the event, confirmed its Public Relations Officer Md Rabiul Islam.

"We have hired 500 buses for joining the in-person event with our 50,000 activists," said Khulna City Awami League Secretary-General MDA Babul Rana. "We will start our journey at 10pm," he told TBS in the evening.

Satkhira District Awami League Secretary-General Md Nazrul Islam said they would start their journey early morning of Saturday by 300 buses.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will join the grand opening of the mega project, which is likely to boost GDP by 1.2 to 2%, at the Mawa point at 10am.

Later, she will cross the bridge and reach the Jajira point in Shariatpur. The premier will also join the public rally of the party marking the opening of the bridge.