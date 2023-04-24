Hundreds of shanties burnt in Rohingya camp fire

Hundreds of shanties were gutted in a fire at Chakmarkul Rohingya camp in Teknaf upazila of Cox's Bazar.

The fire, which originated around 8:30pm Monday, was brought under control in an hour, said Hoikang Union Parishad Member Jalal Ahmad.

Acting Executive Officer of Teknaf Upazila (ACland) Md Erfalun Haque Chowdhury said that there was a fire in the women's center of an NGO in Chakmarkul Rohingya camp.

The extent of the damage could not be ascertained immediately, he added.

Earlier, on 18 April, half a hundred houses were burnt down in the fire at Leather Rohingya camp.

Before that, 2,805 structures including shanties were damaged and 15,925 Rohingyas were affected in the fire at Balukhali Camp No 11 in Ukhia on 5 March.