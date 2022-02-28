Hundreds of sailors get jobs with fake certificates

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 February, 2022, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2022, 10:21 pm

Related News

Hundreds of sailors get jobs with fake certificates

CID members raided the Oriental Global International Maritime Academy on Sunday and arrested four current and one former official of the academy

TBS Report
28 February, 2022, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2022, 10:21 pm
Hundreds of sailors get jobs with fake certificates

Hundreds of Bangladeshi sailors have taken jobs on seagoing vessels with fake Certificates of Proficiency (COP) and Certificates of Competency (COC), said the Cyber Police Centre at a news conference on Monday after the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arrested five persons involved in making the fake certificates.

CID members raided the Oriental Global International Maritime Academy in the northern part of the capital on Sunday based on allegations made by the Department of Shipping and arrested four current and one former official of the academy, Cyber ​​Police Centre Additional DIG Kamrul Ahsan told reporters.

The arrestees are Managing Director Sirajul Azad, 35, Directors Manjurul Azad, 32, Tariqul Azad, 30, IT officer Md Rashedul Islam, 30, and former IT officer Md Sohel Rana.

During the raid, the computer used to create the fake website was found to be connected to the relevant database server where over 120 certificates with a COP number were uploaded at different times.

Kamrul Ahsan said only the Department of Shipping is authorised to issue the certificates. Sailors take jobs on seagoing vessels by preparing documents through 61 recruiting agencies recognised in 48 countries.

The Additional DIG further said the arrestees created a website called www.dos-gov-bd.online similar to that of the Department of Shipping and fake certificates were shown as verified. Due to such fake certificates, the image of Bangladesh in the international maritime industry is severely tarnished.

The gang used to take Tk3 to 5 lakh for a fake certificate and after the sailor gets a job they used to take an amount from the salary as commission. 

Such fake certificates used to be uploaded on the website of the shipping authority and at the end of verification, those would be removed. An investigation will be carried out to determine if any insider of the shipping authority is involved in this incident or racket, he added.

Top News / Crime

CID / arrest / Fake covid certificate

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Unlike the million or so Syrians and others who came in 2015-16, this year’s tired, poor and huddled masses will be able to walk, drive or ride across the borders legally. Photo: Reuters

Putin’s refugees will make or break Europe

8h | Panorama
Landlords specifically impose more rules and regulations on bachelors than families. Photo: Noor A Alam

Curfews, roof bans and guest control: The life of unmarried tenants in Dhaka city

9h | Panorama
On the domestic policy front, a strong emphasis on environmental fiscal reforms is necessary. Photo: Mumit M

Strengthening the Bangladesh Climate Fiscal Framework 

11h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

5 HATIL furniture that stand out

10h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Action, romance and thriller genre contents in OTT

Action, romance and thriller genre contents in OTT

1d | Videos
Dramatic story of Putin's mother's rescue goes viral

Dramatic story of Putin's mother's rescue goes viral

1d | Videos
Ukraine seeks help from hackers to protect country

Ukraine seeks help from hackers to protect country

1d | Videos
SWIFT off Russia? Not that easy

SWIFT off Russia? Not that easy

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharov
World+Biz

Finland or Sweden joining Nato would spark Russian response: Russia warns

2
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

3
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
World+Biz

Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia: President Zelenskyy

4
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

5
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

6
THREE: A Truly Enviable Address
Corporates

THREE: A Truly Enviable Address