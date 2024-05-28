Hundreds of Malaysia-bound workers demonstrate at Dhaka airport since midnight, Biman flight yet to take off

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 May, 2024, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2024, 01:19 pm

Workers protest against flight delay on 28 May 2024. Photo: Collected
Workers protest against flight delay on 28 May 2024. Photo: Collected

A few hundred Malaysia-bound workers have been demonstrating at Dhaka airport since midnight for their delayed flight to Malaysia as they have to reach the workplaces before a 31 May deadline.

They were scheduled to fly yesterday at 8pm through a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight, but their flight was cancelled due to cyclone Remal.

"I have been in the airport waiting room since 5pm yesterday. They [authorities] said they will arrange a flight for us at 2pm today, but that's not sure yet," said an aspirant migrant.

According to Biman Banglades, 134 passengers were taken to the hotel last night due to bad weather, resulting in a delay.

"Now that the flight may depart at 3:45pm, passengers are now at the airport. We tried to send them on a flight at 12:30pm but failed. The management is trying very hard. We are very sorry for these unavoidable circumstances," said a Biman official.

A number of aspirant migrants shared their videos with journalists, in which they blamed the airlines for the delay.

Al Masud Khan, manager of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, previously told TBS, "Due to the deteriorating weather conditions, most of the flights have become delayed and could not land at the scheduled time and airport. That's why such a situation has arisen. But we are trying to accommodate all passengers within the deadline."

Meanwhile, the airport situation has become chaotic this morning due to the demonstration of workers.

A passenger who had gone there at 7:30 told TBS that the huge queues reflect mismanagement in the airport.

workers / Biman / delay / Cyclone Remal

