Humayun Kabir Khandakar new info secretary

Information and Broadcasting Ministry secretary Md Humayun Kabir Khandaker. Photo: Courtesy
Information and Broadcasting Ministry secretary Md Humayun Kabir Khandaker. Photo: Courtesy

Industries secretary Humayun Kabir Khandakar has been made the secretary of the information and broadcasting ministry.

In a notification on Tuesday (1 November), the public administration ministry announced the reshuffle.

The development came days after the former information and broadcasting ministry secretary Md Mokbul Hossain was sent on forced retirement citing public interest on 16 October.  

However, earlier on 27 October, Zakia Sultana was appointed as the information secretary but she did not join the post.

Besides, the government has also transferred Chief Executive Officer of the Public Private Partnership Authority, Muhammad Ibrahim, to the Local Government Division as the secretary.

In another notification on 31 October, Technical and Madrasa Education Board Secretary Md Kamal Hossian was promoted to the rank of senior secretary at the Local Government Division.

Meanwhile, the government promoted the director general of Islamic Foundation (Additional Secretary) Md Mushfiqur Rahman to the rank of secretary and posted him at the Public Private Partnership Authority as the chief executive officer (secretary).
 

