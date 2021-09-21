Humayun for finding effective ways to make BSEC enterprises profitable

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun today asked the authorities concerned to find effective ways to reduce the losses of industrial enterprises under Bangladesh Steel and Engineering Corporation (BSEC) and make them profitable.

"We do not want to close state-owned enterprises as it involves the issue of employment. So, we have to bring new investments and take projects. The efficiency of the staff and employees needs to be enhanced," he said.

The minister gave the directive while addressing the inaugural function of the two-day "Business Development Conference" organized by BSEC in the city, said a press release.

The business development conference from September 21 to 22 is being attended by the managing directors of BSEC's industrial establishments.

BSEC Chairman Md Shahidul Hoque Bhuia presided over the inaugural function while senior officials of the ministry and BSEC were present.

