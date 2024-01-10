Human Rights Support Society expresses concerns over election violence

The Human Rights Support Society (HRSS), a rights organisation, has expressed concerns over the violent incident that occurred across the country during the 12th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) polls.

"During the 12th JS polls, there were clashes, conflicts, killings and vandalism in different districts of the country. At least three people have been killed in these incidents and more than 200 have been injured. More than 150 homes and businesses have been vandalised, set on fire and looted across the country," the organisation said in a press statement on Wednesday (10 January).

"Some citizens who did not vote were attacked and their homes were vandalised. There have been incidents of attacks and torture on the candidates, voters, party workers as well as members of the minority Hindu and Bede community. At least 40 shops, houses and businesses were attacked in Jhenaidah's Porahati, 40 in Madaripur's Kalkini and Kauakuri, more than 20 in Sirajganj's Belkuchi," it added.

Clashes took place in different parts of the country including Indurkani in Pirojpur, Kendua in Netrokona, Shyamnagar, Gazipur, Gaibandha in Satkhira, Dumuria in Khulna, Natore, Sonargaon in Narayanganj, Dhamrai in Dhaka, Doulatpur and Kumarkhali in Kushtia, Sirajdikhan in Munshiganj, Kalapara in Patuakhali, Paba and Parilla in Rajshahi, HRSS said.

"We express deep concern and worry about the overall human rights situation," it said.

HRSS urged the government and the concerned law enforcement agencies to take cognizance of these incidents, identify the real culprits after impartial investigation, and bring them to justice.