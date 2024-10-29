Human rights situation much better in Bangladesh than many countries: Home adviser

Home Affair Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury held a meeting with a five-member delegation led by the United Nations (UN) High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk at his office today (29 October). Photo: BSS

The human rights condition in Bangladesh is much better in comparison to many countries, Home Affair Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury said today (29 October)

"Human rights are being violated in many ways at different places in the world, including the Middle East. The rate of the human rights violation is much lower here compared other countries and the situation is getting better day by day," he said while talking to reporters after a meeting with a five-member delegation led by the United Nations (UN) High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk at his office.

"The delegation has sought all out support from us on the human rights issues," he said.

The home adviser said the UN delegation assured them of giving cooperation to conduct required reforms.

The delegation highly praised the Bangladeshi peacekeepers for their performances in the UN peacekeeping missions and advised the government to send members of different forces to the missions through a neutral and independent scrutiny, he said.

The delegation also suggested giving priority to the human rights issues in the police reforms and ensuring the safety and security of the witnesses and victims in the trial process, he added.

On the Rohingya issue, he said, "We have sought complete cooperation from the UN delegation. Many countries and the UN have been helping us on Rohingya rehabilitation and repatriation. But the assistance is much lower than the needs."

The adviser said the delegation was informed that more Rohingyas have entered Bangladesh territory following the recent unrest in Myanmar.



"We have called upon the UN to mount pressure on Myanmar over the Rohingya issue to attract the international attention," he said.

The four other members of the delegation were senior human rights adviser for the UN Resident Coordinator's Office, Huma Khan, Asia-pacific region chief of the OHCHR (Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights) Rory Mungoven, its main spokesperson of the media and public relations, Ravina Shamdasani and human rights officer Livia Cosenzal.

Public Security Senior Secretary Dr. Mohammad Abdul Momen, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Md Mainul Islam, Director General (DG) of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui, DG of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) AKM Shahidur Rahman and Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Md Mainul Hassan, among other, were present.

United Nations (UN) High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk arrived in Dhaka today on a two-day official visit.

