Human rights not a charity: Activists

"Human rights is human dignity; ensure a life with dignity. Without justice and dignity, there are no human rights, and even the most powerful ruler is not entitled to take away a person's rights or give them those rights."

This statement from Professor Dr Mizanur Rahman, former chairman of the National Human Right Commission (NHRC), encapsulated the theme of a seminar organised by the Bangladesh Institute of International Strategic Studies (BIISS) yesterday.

Mizanur said everyone had the same rights which must be ensured and basic amenities should not be a state charity but rather be human rights.

"The state is showing mercy on us. We don't want to live on charity. It should be the prime responsibility to turn such charities into rights," he said.

Now people have to know what rights they have, so the right to know the rights is crucial, he said.

On the US sanctions on some Bangladeshi law enforcers, he said, "Who are you to sanction me in the free world? The problem within us should be corrected by ourselves, not by someone else," he added.

Eminent human rights and social activist Aroma Dutta said from rickshaw-puller to the president all received vaccinations, which was a rare example of equality.

"We must think on how to safeguard the rights of religious minorities and ethnic minorities," she said.

Although discussants at the seminar titled "Human Rights in the 21st Century: Rhetoric and Reality" spoke on various rights violations, the topic of enforced disappearances did not come up.

Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad, said Bangladesh was strongly committed to advancing and safeguarding human rights and the fundamental freedom of its people.

She pointed out the current government's initiative to set up the NHRC in 2009.

Nasima Begum, chairman of the NHRC, also a special guest at the programme, said since the establishment of the commission, it has been relentless in its efforts to protect fundamental human rights of all individuals and improve the standards of human rights in the country.

The performance of Bangladesh in some areas is praise worthy, she said, adding that according to the World Economic Forum, Bangladesh has held the topmost position in ensuring gender equality in South Asia seven times in a row.

She also said the NHRC has initiated several campaigns, like essay competitions, to safeguard human rights.

Ambassador Kazi Imtiaz Hossain, chairman of BIISS, chaired the inaugural session and Maj Gen Mohammad Maksudur Rahman, director general of BIISS, delivered the welcome address.