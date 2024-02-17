Human Rights Commission seeks explanation over Rajuk's appointment to chief engineer 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 February, 2024, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 17 February, 2024, 10:56 pm

The National Human Rights Commission has received a complaint that the position of chief engineer of Rajuk has been irregularly given to an officer, bypassing a more senior candidate.

Besides, the officer is under investigation by the Anti-Corruption Commission,  the commission said in a press statement yesterday. 

The commission has also asked Rajuk chairman to clarify the matter.

The appointment is a clear violation of the Ministry of Public Administration's notification dated 18 April 2023, it said. 

According to the said notification, if an officer is required to provide current duty for more than six months, the approval of the concerned promotion committee or board should be taken. 

However, without taking this approval, the incumbent has been serving in the position for more than three years. 

According to the statement, the commission feels that if there is such irregularity in the appointment of Rajuk, an important institution of the country, it indicates official failure, management chaos and collusion.  

It further said, "If someone is deprived of access in accordance with the law, his human dignity is undermined, and his human rights are violated." 

