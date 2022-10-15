Human rights as ‘cheap political tool’ could be counterproductive: Shahriar

Bangladesh

UNB
15 October, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 15 October, 2022, 10:03 pm

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam on Saturday said presenting human rights issues as a "cheap political tool" does not bring any greater good for the country. On the contrary, such a tendency might prevent the country from achieving its goals on the rights front.

He blamed some political parties and foreign non-governmental organisations (NGOs) with apparent support from some locals who are taking it as a cheap political tool to wrongly present human rights issues in the country.

"The government has good intentions. There is no denial, absolutely no denial. But the question is one of whether or not we are gradually improving," Shahriar Alam said at a roundtable on human rights organised by Editors Guild, Bangladesh, at Dhaka Gallery in the city's Banani.

Professor Mizanur Rahman, human rights activist Khushi Kabir, Bhorer Kagoj Editor Shyamal Dutta, Professor Amena Mohsin and Professor Sadeka Halim, among others, spoke at the event, which was moderated by Editors Guild President and Editor-in-Chief of Ekattor Television Mozammel Babu.

The state minister said the anti-crime elite force Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) is a successful institution, which has earned citizens' confidence, and the government cannot afford to go for any step intended to malign the force.

Shahriar Alam highlighted the importance of engaging civil society and mentioned that the government remains engaged on that front.

He said the government, NGOs and journalists – all need to play a role in enlightening people about rights issues so that people do not get confused.

"I would say Bangladesh is probably one of the smartest 50-year-old countries in the world," said the state minister, highlighting the importance of a responsible human rights body.

Human rights activist and lawyer ZI Khan Panna described 1975 as a period when the nation witnessed key attacks on human rights, noting that the subsequent indemnity ordinance was the worst thing experienced in the country.

"The key attack (on human rights) was in 1975. And nothing can be as worst as the indemnity ordinance," he said.

Just 41 days into the assassination of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, an indemnity ordinance was promulgated by Khandaker Moshtaque Ahmed, who seized power immediately after the brutal killing by imposing martial law in the country.

Panna also highlighted the present situation, saying there are some failures. "I would say it is an avoiding tendency, not limitations."

He said the CHT peace treaty was the one of the best agreements reached without the involvement of any third party or country.

The rights activist credited Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for this achievement.

