Human rights are constantly being violated in Palestine, PM tells parliament

Bangladesh

BSS
30 October, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2023, 10:17 pm

Related News

Human rights are constantly being violated in Palestine, PM tells parliament

BSS
30 October, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2023, 10:17 pm
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Photo: PMO
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Photo: PMO

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday in the Parliament strongly condemned Israel's brutal attack on Palestine people, demanding access to and opening up the service sector there to reduce the miseries of people.

"Human rights are talked about, but here (Palestine) human rights are constantly being violated. It must be stopped. We don't want this killing and war," she said.

The Premier was speaking in a general discussion on a proposal on Israeli attack on innocent Palestine people.

Ruling Awami League lawmaker and former Foreign Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali placed the proposal that says the opinion of the parliament is that Bangladesh National Parliament strongly condemns the brutal genocide carried out by Israel on the Palestinian people and strongly demands that this killing be stopped.

"Israel's brutal killings in Palestine have caused an extreme disaster of human rights. This parliament calls on all the conscientious people, states and institutions of the world to come forward to protect human rights in Palestine and calls upon the Muslim Ummah of the world to come forward effectively to protect the Palestinian people and establish their just, independent and sovereign state," reads the proposal.

For all latest news, follow The Business Standard's Google Channel

Supporting the independent state of Palestine, Sheikh Hasina, also Leader of the House, urged to accept the justified demands of Palestine.

"We want the Palestinians to get back their state," she said.

The Premier said that human rights are being violated continuously in Palestine, and women and children are the most affected.

She mentioned that very often the western countries gave sermons about human rights, but Palestine people are living in very inhuman condition.

"The mother took shelter in hospitals with their children considering that hospitals are safe. But, the Israeli forces carried out an air attack there killing women and children. A terrible thing happened. We have no words to condemn it. How could they attack a place like a hospital?"

The Prime Minister said this kind of brutality cannot be accepted. "We can never accept such incidents. It is our responsibility as a human being to protest against such incidents."

She said that Bangladesh is always on the side of the Palestinians.

Fifteen lawmakers from the treasury and opposition bench participated in the hour-long discussion.

After the discussion, the proposal was adopted unanimously in parliament.

Top News

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / Hamas-Israel Conflict

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Hamas’ 7 October attack and Israel’s responding airstrikes has been on the agenda of every meeting of the United Nations Human Rights Council recently. Photo: Reuters

Israel and the UN: A tricky relationship

13h | Panorama
The new CBR is now more bike for the money, offering large dimensions, more safety features and a more finely tuned engine, especially in the Thai variant. Photos: Akif Hamid

2023 Honda CBR: Unleashing competence and comfort

1d | Wheels
Photo: Collected

The one where all our hearts break

1d | Features
Local industries of copper wire, aluminium utensils, brass items etc collect scrap metals from Becharam Dewri’s metal market and recycle them into raw materials. Photo: Noor A Alam

Becharam Dewri's metal market: Where dust is also a sellable product

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What Bangladesh need to do to play the 2025 Champions Trophy

What Bangladesh need to do to play the 2025 Champions Trophy

1h | TBS SPORTS
Beef Tehari with Mustard Oil Recipe

Beef Tehari with Mustard Oil Recipe

4h | TBS Food
Babar Azam to lose captaincy after 2023 World Cup?

Babar Azam to lose captaincy after 2023 World Cup?

4h | TBS SPORTS
The highest fossil fuel consumption will be in this decade

The highest fossil fuel consumption will be in this decade

3h | TBS World