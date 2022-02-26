Human chain seeks PM’s interference for release of industrialist MNH Bulu

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 February, 2022, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 26 February, 2022, 05:59 pm

Hundreds of traders formed a human chain at Bangshal area in the capital on Saturday, demanding interference of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for the immediate release of industrialist MNH Bulu from jail.

The human chain was organised by Dhaka Rexine Plastic Leather & Materials Traders Multipurpose Cooperative Society Limited.

At the human chain, president of the cooperative society Saifudding Ahmed Milon said, "BNS Group Chairman MNH Bulu is in jail for the last four months in a case over alleged embezzlement of money. The case has been filled intentionally following a conspiracy. He is not an accused in the case, but he has been detained. Thousands of Rexine traders are incurring losses due to his detention. The traders are not being able to import raw materials which has ultimately halted production in factories."

"Not only are the traders facing difficulties, the government is also being deprived of revenue. At the same time, workers of his factories are not being paid as cheque cannot be signed because he is in jail. In this situation, the family members of the workers are living in a dire situation," he added.

Milon said the man who donated crores of taka to the helpless poor has been jailed on false charges of embezzling only Tk98 lakh. It is clear that a vested quarter is hatching conspiracy to destroy the leather and rexine industry by keeping him in jail. We demand the interference of the prime minister and law minister for the release of businessman AHM Bulu.

Dhaka Rexine Plastic Leather and Materials Traders Multipurpose Cooperative Society Limited General Secretary Mohammad Yaqub, Managing Director of United Group of Industries Nabi Ullah and General Secretary of Dhaka Youth Club Sohag Mahajan along with the owners and employees of a number of plastic and rexine factories took part in the human chain.

Earlier on 1 February, at a press conference at National Press Club, Bulu's wife Hosne Ara Naz, said her husband has been in jail since 26 November last year, for a case filed by United Commercial Bank on allegations of embezzling government incentive money given to Amir Food Products Ltd.

"MNH Bulu was accused as the nominee of the bank account of Amir Hossain, the key accused in a case filed in 2015.  But there was no signature of my husband in the nominee form and the account holder did not inform Bulu about the matter," she added.

Naz said the bank also issued a document stating that "Bulu had no involvement in the embezzlement". The bank added the document to the statement of the case filed with Banani Police Station.

She claimed that different government organisations are harassing Bulu, lodging multiple cases on the same issue, violating the rules.  

