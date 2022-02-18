Human chain to protest Hindu inheritance law reform

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 February, 2022, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 18 February, 2022, 09:48 pm

Related News

Human chain to protest Hindu inheritance law reform

TBS Report
18 February, 2022, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 18 February, 2022, 09:48 pm
Human chain to protest Hindu inheritance law reform

The Bangladesh Hindu Parishad formed a human chain in front of the National Press Club on Friday morning to protest Hindu inheritance law reform.

"In our traditional Hindu society, marriage is not a contract, it is a sacred vow (Sacrament). With the deity as witness, the bride and groom are declared united (Inseparable United) while chanting the holy mantra," Sajan Kumar Mishra, general secretary of the Bangladesh Hindu Parishad, told The Business Standard.

"That is why the wife is called one's other half. They jointly share the wealth and possessions of the family. In the Hindu community, the family has been running in a peaceful and balanced state for centuries under the auspices of the Holy Scriptures. I think of it as a conspiracy of some NGOs and platforms attempting to change the law, create chaos among families, and cause the demise of Hindu practice in Bangladesh," he added.

Sajan Kumar drew the attention of the Prime Minister, saying that if traditional religious law and practice is changed and superseded by the Law Commission, it will cause disputes among brothers and sisters. and families, in traditional society.

Sajan Kumar called upon the government to implement the Minority Protection Act in accordance with the election manifesto as well as ensure legal action for various acts of violence and anti-Hindu attacks, including the recent Durga Puja incidents.

Top News

Hindu law of property / Human chain

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Edward, Prince of Wales, with Pratap Singh of Jammu and Kashmir during his trip in India in 1921. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The Prince of Wales’ 1921 trip to India was a royal disaster

9h | Panorama
While the export growth in RMG is appreciable, international buyers are still unwilling to pay higher prices. Photo: Mumit M

RMG growth is backed by volume, not price. What can turn the tide?

10h | Panorama
Among all the places, Social Science Chattar is quite popular for its natural ambience and delicious snacks. Photo: Noor A Alam

Street foods to enjoy around DU campus

12h | Food
The two-storey house costing just Tk1 lakh in Vennatala village shows how the community-driven Sobai Mile Jhenaidah Gori was geared towards making cities more livable. Photo: Mumit M

Vision for a modern city: The quiet transformation of Jhenaidah town

12h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Bakarkhani: Delicious food of old town

Bakarkhani: Delicious food of old town

11h | Videos
Arham's calligraphy plays with familiar idioms

Arham's calligraphy plays with familiar idioms

1d | Videos
First woman reported cured of HIV

First woman reported cured of HIV

1d | Videos
Jibanananda Das: Man who viewed Bangla through unique lenses

Jibanananda Das: Man who viewed Bangla through unique lenses

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

2
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

3
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

4
Model:Aninda Kabir Avik. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Pursuit

9 things you should never do at work

5
Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 
Banking

Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 

6
GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again
Education

GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again