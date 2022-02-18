Human chain to protest Hindu inheritance law reform

The Bangladesh Hindu Parishad formed a human chain in front of the National Press Club on Friday morning to protest Hindu inheritance law reform.

"In our traditional Hindu society, marriage is not a contract, it is a sacred vow (Sacrament). With the deity as witness, the bride and groom are declared united (Inseparable United) while chanting the holy mantra," Sajan Kumar Mishra, general secretary of the Bangladesh Hindu Parishad, told The Business Standard.

"That is why the wife is called one's other half. They jointly share the wealth and possessions of the family. In the Hindu community, the family has been running in a peaceful and balanced state for centuries under the auspices of the Holy Scriptures. I think of it as a conspiracy of some NGOs and platforms attempting to change the law, create chaos among families, and cause the demise of Hindu practice in Bangladesh," he added.

Sajan Kumar drew the attention of the Prime Minister, saying that if traditional religious law and practice is changed and superseded by the Law Commission, it will cause disputes among brothers and sisters. and families, in traditional society.

Sajan Kumar called upon the government to implement the Minority Protection Act in accordance with the election manifesto as well as ensure legal action for various acts of violence and anti-Hindu attacks, including the recent Durga Puja incidents.