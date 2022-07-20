Human chain to protest against drug price hike

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 July, 2022, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 20 July, 2022, 08:52 pm

Human chain to protest against drug price hike

TBS Report
20 July, 2022, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 20 July, 2022, 08:52 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Leaders of an organisation called "Jonoshasthya Sangram Parishad" have held a human chain protesting the price hike of 53 essential medicines.

If the prices of such essential medicines are increased, they will go beyond the purchasing power of the lower-middle class people of the country. Their immunity will decrease as they won't be able to afford the medicines anymore, said the protesting leaders.

The leaders of the organisation made the statements in front of the National Press Club on Wednesday afternoon.

Faizul Hakim, convener of the organisation, said, "Among the increased price of different medicines – the price of Metronidazole 200 mg has increased from Tk0.60 to Tk1 per tablet. The price of Paracetamol 500mg has increased from Tk0.70 to Tk1.20 per tablet."

"The price of Amoxicillin, which was earlier Tk40, is now priced at Tk70. Disposable medical syringe/injection's price has increased from Tk24 to Tk55 and nasal stick's price has increased from Tk9 to Tk18," he added.

Besides these ones, prices of several other medicines have increased by 99% to 132%, claimed Faizul Hakim.

The protesters presented five points regarding the price of medicines – 1) government enterprises to produce 250 essential medicines and supply them to public hospitals for medical services of the people; 2) Tk2,500 crore to be allocated in the budget for the production of drugs by state enterprises; 3) government to ensure the supply of emergency medicines; 4) the detailed accounts of Covid-19 vaccine purchases from abroad to be make public; and 5) corruption of doctor-hospital authorities, in association with drug and diagnostic companies, in unnecessary drug prescriptions and tests to be prevented.

