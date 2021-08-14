Human chain demands Pori Moni’s release and return to shooting spots

RAB officials is taking Pori Moni to Banani Police Station after holding a media briefing on her arrest. Photo: TBS

Speakers at a human chain and protest rally on Saturday demanded the immediate release of actress Pori Moni and her return to the shooting spots.

Placing someone on remand twice without granting bail in a drug case is irrational, said the speakers at the programme organised by the Bikkhubdho Nagorikjon in front of the Press Club.

"We are not protesting only for Pori Moni but also for the women's society. The cultural activists will wage a larger movement if she is not released shortly," they said.

Earlier, many accused in drug cases secured bail, but Pori Moni was denied bail and placed on remand repeatedly. Such harassment of an artist cannot be accepted, they said.

Convener of Bikkhubdho Nagorikjon Robin Ahsan, author and human right activist Shashoti Biplob, development worker Mushfika Laizu and filmmaker Rashid Polash, among others, spoke at the rally.

On Friday a Dhaka court rejected the bail plea filed by actor Pori Moni and sent her to jail in a case filed under the Narcotics Control Act.

Earlier, the court twice denied the actress' bail petitions.

She was arrested in a raid on her Banani residence in the capital on 4 August with reportedly a huge quantity of foreign liquor as well as LSD and other drugs.