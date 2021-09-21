Human chain demands death penalty for OC Pradeep

A human chain was formed in Cox's Bazar on Tuesday demanding capital punishment for all the accused, including former Teknaf Police Station OC Pradeep Kumar, in the murder case of Major (retd) Sinha Mohammad Rashed Khan.

Bangladesh Committee for the Prevention of Torture of Journalists organised the human chain in front of the Cox's Bazar Deputy Commissioner's Office around 12 pm.

Major (Retd) Sinha was shot dead by the police at the Shamlapur police check post under Baharchhara union in Teknaf Upazila on 31 July last year. 

Sinha's sister filed a murder case with the Cox's Bazar Senior Judicial Magistrate's Court accusing nine people, including then OC Pradeep and inspector Liakat Ali on 5 August.

All nine policemen accused were dismissed from the force.

Senior Assistant Superintendent of Police Mohammad Khairul Islam, investigating officer of RAB-15, filed the chargesheet in the case on 13 December last year, accusing 15 people and naming 83 witnesses, after more than four months of investigation.

