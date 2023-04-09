Human chain in Ctg demands justice for labourer deaths while cutting hills

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 April, 2023, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 09 April, 2023, 08:42 pm

Related News

Human chain in Ctg demands justice for labourer deaths while cutting hills

TBS Report
09 April, 2023, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 09 April, 2023, 08:42 pm
Human chain in Ctg demands justice for labourer deaths while cutting hills

Hundreds of people formed a human chain in front of the Department of Environment in Chattogram's Akbarshah area on Sunday to protest the deaths of labourers while cutting hills and filling canals.

The protesters, who included representatives from several organisations such as the Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (Bela) and Amara Akbarshah, accused Zahurul Alam Jasim, a ward councillor of Chattogram City Corporation, and his accomplices of murder and demanded punishment.

After the protest, the representatives of the organisations gave a memorandum to the Director (Metropolitan) of the Department of Environment Hillol Biswas, highlighting their concerns.

The speakers at the event talked about how the natural environment of Akbarshah Hill-Chhara-Khal was maintained ten years ago but with the direct participation of the local representative councillor Jasim and his accomplices and with the cooperation of some dishonest administration officials, countless hills have been wiped off.

The speakers also pointed out that Jasim was disobeying the orders of the High Court, the District Administration, and the Department of Environment (DoE) and was involved in environmentally destructive misdeeds.

They mentioned that people's settlements were being built in the hills with illegal electricity and water connections, which led to the tragic death of four members of the same family last year during the construction of the settlement by cutting the hill.

The administration investigated and found evidence of Jasim's involvement, but no action was taken.

Furthermore, the speakers accused Jasim of recruiting youths to form terrorist organisations to silence people of opposing views.

Joint convener of the anti-drug terrorism and environmental protection movement Sarwar Morshed Kochi, Bela Chattogram Chief Munira Ruba, joint convener of the movement Md Lokman Ali, Advocate Jamal Uddin, Kazi Altaf Hossain, Ershad Mamun, Female Councillor Nurjahan Begum Ruby, and others spoke at the event.

hill cutting

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Implementing circularity in the fashion industry of Bangladesh has some challenges but by addressing these properly, we can reap the enormous benefits it offers. Photo: Reuters

The imperatives of circular fashion

8h | Panorama
Martin Ivens. Illustration: TBS

Intellectuals still have a key role to play in politics

9h | Thoughts
Raisa Adiba. Illustration: TBS

How discriminatory language towards women is normalised in families, workplaces

10h | Thoughts
Policymakers are concerned that increased profit margins may have a big role to play in inflation. Photo: Reuters

How company profits are keeping prices high

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How to Stay Safe in a Heat Wave

How to Stay Safe in a Heat Wave

3h | TBS Stories
Russians enter central Bakhmut

Russians enter central Bakhmut

1h | TBS World
What is the possibility of a career as an animator?

What is the possibility of a career as an animator?

4h | TBS Stories
Potters are busy in Munshiganj on the occasion Naboborsho

Potters are busy in Munshiganj on the occasion Naboborsho

7h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir
Markets

Nobin Fashion's Tk300 panjabis attract crowds

2
Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine
Bangladesh

Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine

3
BB governor bans bank iftar parties
Banking

BB governor bans bank iftar parties

4
Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka
Economy

Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka

5
Bangladesh Bank sets new lending rate formula
Banking

Bangladesh Bank sets new lending rate formula

6
Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs
Banking

Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs