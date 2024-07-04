HSC candidate sent to jail after caught with marijuana at exam centre in N'ganj

A Narayanganj mobile court today (4 July) sentenced a student to six months' imprisonment without labour after being caught with marijuana in his pocket at an HSC examination centre.

"During the English First Paper exam at Bhulta School and College centre, the student was caught with a packet of marijuana after searching through his pockets. Immediately, the matter was informed to the upazila administration," the centre's Secretary Abdul Awal Molla told The Business Standard.

"Later the mobile court sentenced the student to six months' imprisonment.

The mobile court was conducted by Executive Magistrate and Assistant Commissioner (Land) Simon Sarkar.

The convict identified as Shravan Molla, 18, is a student of Panchrukhi Begum Anowara Degree College.

Rupganj Upazila Executive Officer Ahsan Mahmud Russell said, "It is surprising to us that a student has entered the exam hall with drugs. In addition, two more examinees from the same centre were expelled for carrying fake certificates."