HSC candidate dies after scarf gets entangled with easy bike wheel

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 June, 2024, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2024, 09:37 pm

Deceased Mohona Aktar. Photo: Collected
Deceased Mohona Aktar. Photo: Collected

An HSC candidate succumbed to her injury after her scarf got entangled with the wheels of an easy bike in Patuakhali town this (12 June) afternoon.

The deceased, identified as Mohona Aktar, 18, was a student of Abdul Karim Mridha College, and a candidate for the upcoming HSC examinations, according to her classmates.

Patuakhali Medical College Hospital's emergency department doctor Samima Nasrin confirmed the death.

Speaking to The Business Standard, Mohona's friend Chandi Aktar said they were on their way to eat biryani after finishing tuition classes when Mohona's scarf got stuck with the wheel of the easy bike they were riding.

"We removed the scarf instantly, but she was feeling unwell due to the accidental strangulation. Then Mohona was rushed to Patuakhali Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared her dead," she added.

Patuakhali Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Jasim said the body was handed over to the family after conducting post-mortem.

