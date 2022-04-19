Hridoy Mondal returns to classroom, receives warm welcome

TBS Report
19 April, 2022, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 19 April, 2022, 03:42 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

School Teacher Hridoy Chandra Mondal – who was arrested and sent to jail for reportedly hurting religious sentiments – has resumed taking classes at Binodpur Ramkumar High School in Munshiganj.

The school committee, along with the students and locals, organised an event to welcome Mondal back to the institution and put an end to all the rumours and speculations surrounding his return to the classroom.

Earlier in the day, Mondal, a science and maths teacher, gave lessons to the students of grade 10 of the high school.

Munshiganj Municipality Mayor Haji Mohammad Faisal Biplob attended the programme as the chief guest.

Hridoy Mondal was sent to jail on 22 March on charges of hurting religious sentiments. 

On 10 April, the district judge and sessions court granted him bail. 

He later came to the school on 12 April for the first time in weeks and gave a statement to the education ministry probe body.
 

