HPM to join 'Business Conference on Building Smart Bangladesh' as Chief Guest

Bangladesh

Press Release
10 July, 2023, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2023, 08:57 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), the apex trade organization of the country, is set to organize a conference focusing on the private sector's role in building Smart Bangladesh. The event, titled 'Business Conference on Building Smart Bangladesh', will be held at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) on 15 July 2023, reads a press release.

According to the press release, the honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will attend the program as the chief guest.

A preparatory meeting was held on Sunday in a hotel in Dhaka where the Chief of member bodies of all chambers and associations affiliated with FBCCI joined the meeting.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

During the meeting, FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin highlighted the private sector's contribution in shaping the economic progress of Bangladesh. FBCCI president mentioned that 82% of the country's business originates from the private sector. We will discuss with HPM about the role of the private sector in building a Smart Bangladesh, he added.

Md Jashim Uddin mentioned that the Bangladesh Business Summit 2023 was organized to showcase Bangladesh's trade and investment potential to the world. FBCCI is going to publish a book capturing the achievements of the Summit. The book will be presented to the honorable Prime Minister during the business conference. It will contain the opinions of experts who participated in the summit, as well as the recommendations and policies discussed during the event will be included. FBCCI will distribute the book to the relevant ministries of the government later, he added.

FBCCI Senior Vice President Mostofa Azad Chaudhury Babu, former senior vice president Mohammad Ali, Monowara Hakim Ali, Vice President MA Momen, Aminul Haque Shamim, Amin Helaly, Habib Ullah Dawn, MA Razzak Khan, President of Foreign Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) Naser Ezaz Bijoy, President of Dhaka Chamber of commerce and Industry (DCCI) Sameer Sattar, President of Bangladesh Shop Owners Association Helal Uddin, and Chief of member bodies of FBCCI-affiliated chambers and associations were present at the program.

 

