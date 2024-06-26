How old Dhaka's historic parks being replaced by markets and warehouses

In the bustling Sadarghat of old Dhaka, along the banks of the Buriganga River, the historic Coronation Park and Ladies Park have been replaced by wholesale markets and warehouses for raw goods, hosiery, and garment products.

After a recent visit, no trace of the once-iconic Coronation Park could be seen anymore

However, the memory of Ladies Park lingers through the name of the 'Ladies Park Hawkers Market'—a three-storied structure built by the Dhaka South City Corporation.

Environmental experts have described establishing markets in place of the parks as contrary to existing laws and an act of illegal encroachment.

Environmentalists and residents of old Dhaka demanded the eviction of all illegal occupants from the sites of Ladies Park and Coronation Park and the re-establishment of the parks.

Coronation Park, established in the early 20th century, is a significant landmark in Dhaka. In his book "Dhaka Smriti Bismritir Nagari 2nd Volume," Dhaka expert Professor Muntasir Mamun notes that British administrators founded the park to celebrate the coronation of King George V of England.

Professor Mamun also notes, "Its boundary extended from Northbrook Hall to Ladies Park. There was another small park for women in Sadarghat named Ladies Park."

The coronation of King George V took place in 1911, leading to the establishment of Coronation Park. However, there is no specific date for the establishment of Ladies Park.

Dhaka researcher Hashem Sufi states that after the establishment of Coronation Park, a portion to its west was later designated as Ladies Park. Initially, the boundary of Coronation Park extended from Northbrook Hall to Chittaranjan Avenue. Later, the western part of Coronation Park was designated for women and named Ladies Park.

A coronation memorial monument was erected in Coronation Park. Researcher Hashem Sufi mentions that the monument resembled a church and had an inscription about the park's establishment on its walls. The monument was located in the western part of Coronation Park, which later became known as Ladies Park.

The Buckland embankment was built along the Buriganga River in 1866, transforming the area into a popular spot for morning and evening strolls for Dhaka's residents.

In the early 20th century, Coronation Park was established north of the embankment, providing citizens with an open space along the riverbank for leisure. Besides becoming a prime spot for leisure, the area also became a centre for political, cultural, and sports activities.

Hashem Sufi further explains that during the first half of the 20th century, Coronation Park was the primary venue for political gatherings in Dhaka before Paltan Maidan became popular for such events. Prominent leaders like Subhas Chandra Bose and Chittaranjan Das delivered speeches at public meetings held in Coronation Park.

Sources indicate that the shape of Coronation Park changed in the late 1940s. In 1949, the "Quaid-e-Azam Physical Training Center" and a wrestling stadium were established in the middle of Coronation Park, dividing it.

It is believed that after the establishment of the training centre, the eastern part remained known as Coronation Park, while the western part became known as Ladies Park.

After the Liberation War, the Quaid-e-Azam Physical Training Center was renamed Navayug Physical Training Center. In 2009, the center and the wrestling stadium were dismantled, and the Dhaka South City Corporation built a five-storied "Multi-purpose Building" on the site.

However, even before the dissolution of the Navayug Physical Training Center, the existence of Coronation Park and Ladies Park had already been erased.

Professor Muntasir Mamun, who spent his childhood in old Dhaka during the early 1960s, reminisces about visiting Ladies Park with his mother. He recalls that vendors near Ladies Park sold various goods for women, and he often saw his mother buying items from these vendors.

Hashem Sufi states that the existence of Ladies Park persisted until the early 1980s. In the late 1980s, the then Dhaka Municipality built a permanent market structure in place of Ladies Park.

Meanwhile, private initiatives led to the establishment of shops in Coronation Park's location in the 1990s.

A recent survey shows that semi-permanent shops have sprung up on the site of Coronation Park. From the Multi-purpose Building to the road adjacent to Northbrook Hall, illegal shops have been set up.

These brick-walled and tin-roofed shops are used as warehouses for goods like onions, garlic, ginger, hog plums, lemons, and chillies.

Prominent businesses operating from these shops include Messrs Jamuna Traders, Messrs Kajol Brothers, Messrs City Enterprise, Messrs Janani Bhandar, Messrs Karnaphuli Trade House, Messrs Mitu Enterprise, Messrs Ajay Traders, Messrs Nur Trade House, Messrs Habib Enterprise, and Messrs Howladar Farm. The raw goods' waste from these warehouses keeps Buckland embankment dirty.

The market that has replaced Ladies Park is also an eyesore.

The western part of Navayug Physical Training Center now hosts a market and a mosque. The three-storied market, built by the City Corporation, prominently displays 'Ladies Park Hawkers Market Dhaka South City Corporation' in several places. The market's first and second floors house wholesale hosiery and garment shops, while the third floor contains warehouses and tailoring shops.

Regarding the establishment of shops on parkland, prominent environmental activist and former General Secretary of Bangladesh Paribesh Andolon (BAPA) Sharif Jamil states that not only a single businessman is responsible for the illegal occupation of the land adjacent to Buckland embankment and Coronation Park.

"It involves a nexus with political and administrative support," he said urging the government to evict illegal occupants from Buckland embankment, Coronation Park, and Ladies Park to protect the Buriganga River and its banks, adhering to court orders.

Hashem Sufi, a resident of old Dhaka and researcher, mentions that the government has undertaken a beautification project for the Buriganga River, which includes plans for greening the riverbanks. To enhance the river's beauty and restore greenery, the restoration of Coronation Park and Ladies Park is imperative.

Syeda Rizwana Hasan, Executive Director of the Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (BELA), states that converting parks into markets and naming the markets after the parks is highly disrespectful to the public.

"Parks should be used as parks, as per the law," she said emphasising that according to the law, minimal constructions relevant to park use can be made within parks. However, the 'Ladies Park Hawkers Market' clearly occupies more space than permissible. The market must be removed from the park, as there is no legal alternative.

Rizwana Hasan said, "In a city where the per capita open space is minimal, the insensitive actions of City Corporations in converting existing parks into markets highlight the need for a public movement to pressure a change in mindset and prevent such illegal activities."

Attempts to obtain a statement from Dhaka South City Corporation about Coronation Park and Ladies Park were unsuccessful.

The corporation's public relations officer referred to the Chief Executive Officer. However, attempts to contact the Chief Executive Officer's office revealed that he was busy and could not speak on the matter. They advised trying to reach out later, without specifying when it would be possible to discuss the issue.