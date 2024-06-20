How long will the ongoing rains continue? Here's what BMD forecast says

Bangladesh

UNB
20 June, 2024, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2024, 01:20 pm

File Photo: TBS
File Photo: TBS

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has forecasted continued rainfall across the country, including Dhaka, for the next five days starting from 9am today.

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty winds are likely to occur in most places across Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram, and Sylhet divisions, with moderately heavy to very heavy falls in some areas," the Met office said in its regular bulletin.

In the past 24 hours, the highest rainfall of 153 mm was recorded in Tetulia, Panchagarh. Meanwhile, the highest temperature reached 36.4 degrees Celsius in Chuadanga, and the lowest was 22 degrees Celsius in Bandarban.

Temperatures during the day and night may rise slightly in the Chattogram division, while a slight drop is expected elsewhere in the country.

Additionally, a trough of westerly low lies over West Bengal, India to the northwest Bay. The monsoon remains active over Bangladesh and is moderate to strong over the North Bay.

 

 

