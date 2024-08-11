How life goes without police

Police were noticeably absent from the Detective Branch, and most police stations following the fall of Awami League government. Photo: TBS

On the afternoon of 9 August, a sunny Friday, a young man was spotted standing alone in front of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police headquarters on Minto Road.

He held a placard in his hands and remained there for several hours.

No police officers were in sight, and the main gate was padlocked. The premises appeared empty.

"Save Police, Save Bangladesh," read the placard he carried.

The young man, identifying himself as Rony, a National University student from Narshingdi, said, "Police and people are brothers. We want the police to protect the country's security."

Rony's action was a response to the fact that the police forces had not fully resumed their duties since the fall of the Awami League government on 5 August in the face of mass protests.

Many police stations in the country are still not functional and many senior officials, known to be aligned with the Awami League, have been hiding since the fall of Hasina.

Although there has been some progress in the last couple of days, the country's law and order situation remains volatile. Reports of robbery have been frequent, including in the capital, Dhaka. However, some of these reports were later revealed to be rumours fueled by panic.

When asked why he was standing alone demanding police safety and their return to duty despite the police's violent actions against students, Rony replied, "The police beat me too, and I will never forget that as long as I live. But in this time of danger, we need the police."

From Dhaka to remote coastal areas, people are increasingly feeling the need for police to manage law and order, despite their anger over the brutal police actions in suppressing the quota reform protests.

During the violent clashes, over 300 people were killed across the country, according to several media outlets, many of whom were victims of police gunfire. Besides, over 400 police stations were attacked, with some being set on fire.

Among the deceased are also police officials. Some were brutally killed, including through hanging, and by setting fire to police stations and vehicles.

Md Mainul Islam, who was appointed inspector general of police amid a major reshuffle in the top positions, said yesterday that they have received reports of 42 police members being killed during the violence.

These incidents instilled fear and trauma among the police, and many of their superior officers went into hiding after Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country.

A mutual mistrust has also developed between the police and the public.

After the fall of the Hasina government, for the first time in the country's history, all police stations were closed for at least four days. Traffic policemen have been absent from the streets for more than two weeks.

But how is life going without police?

Mirpur resident Muhammad Abdul Quader told TBS that residents have to stay awake all night in the alleys around Mirpur-6 to guard against potential dacoit attacks.

"We've been on the streets every night since 5 August. People spend their nights singing and playing cricket, but that's not a permanent solution. Policemen need to return to their duties," he said.

"Without police, society cannot function properly. How long can students manage the traffic system?"

On Saturday, journalist Rafsan Galib posted on social media, "Not only should the killing of students be prosecuted, but the killing of policemen should be as well. Murder is murder, regardless of who commits it or who the victim is."

Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Mohammadpur Traffic Zone Assistant Commissioner Bayzidur Rahman wrote on his Facebook page, "While social media, electronic media, and newspapers report on the success of student-led traffic management – emergency lanes and separate lanes for ambulances are certainly commendable – no one is addressing the organised robberies occurring in every area at night."

An Uttara resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said that his car was stopped and thoroughly checked by student volunteers at least four intersections.

"Students are volunteering in good faith, but traffic policemen should be brought back to the roads. How many times can you be checked within one kilometre?" he added.

Amid visible collapse of chain command , low- and mid-ranking police officials have presented an 11-point demand for reforming the force and protecting it from politicisation.

On Friday, Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mainul Hasan told TBS that they are doing their best to make the police operative and to safeguard the public.

Police Staff College Additional DIG Md Sohel Rana told TBS, "We all want a police force that is friendly to the public. However, we aren't vocally advocating for freeing the police from their constraints. Everyone is quick to find faults with the police, but there's no initiative to support them and solve the problems."

Syeda Rizwana Hasan, an adviser to the interim government, said that maintaining law and order is their top priority.

"There has been significant discussion about quickly restoring law and order and getting the police back to work," she said.

Muhammad Nurul Huda, former Inspector General of Police, emphasised that nothing in the country will function properly without law and order.

"It must be restored immediately, and the government or authorities must take action," he said.

"This needs to be done swiftly; otherwise, people might become frustrated. It is crucial to have visible symbols of authority on the streets," he added.