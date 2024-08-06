How international media covered Hasina's fall

In the face of a fierce student movement, Sheikh Hasina resigned as prime minister of Bangladesh and fled the country yesterday (5 August).

The news reverberated around the world with multiple international news organisations such as BBC, New York Times, Economist, DW, Al-Jazeera, and The Hindu covering the latest developments.

"Bangladeshis, it appeared, no longer feared bullets. What had been a political movement was now a mass uprising," reads a BBC report.

The BBC also highlighted neighbour India's "dilemma" in the recent weeks, stating that "by backing its unpopular ally, it [India] risked alienating a mass movement and damaging its long-term relationship with Bangladesh. Hasina's resignation has solved that problem."

The New York Times reported that Hasina's image as the "architect of the country's economic transformation had long dissolved, as its overreliance on the garment industry became clear and inequality deepened" and it was "clear that the true test of her power come over a bread-and-butter issue beyond power politics".

"Hasina's resignation and departure from Bangladesh after 15 years at the helm does not necessarily mean easy days ahead for a deeply troubled nation.

"But the process of agreeing on an interim government could be bumpy. Interparty animosity and anger is widespread and deep-rooted, even at the local level," reads another NYT report.

According to Al Jazeera, Hasina's critical misstep was labelling students protesting for job quota reforms as "Razakar", thereby crossing the rubicon.

In Bangladesh, "Razakar" is a highly offensive term. The word means volunteers but it refers to those who supported the Pakistani military's operation to quell the 1971 Bangladesh liberation war and were accused of heinous crimes.

The Hindu reported that Hasina's resignation marks a "steep fall for a leader whose regime's use of measures to curb civil liberties and the opposition is in sharp contrast to its economic policies".

"In contrast to the rapid progress in socio-economic measures, the nation's indicators which measure political rights, political pluralism, civil liberties, organisational rights, rule of law, and personal autonomy have all declined in recent years," reads The Hindu report.

Hasina has been accused by critics of overseeing the detention of tens of thousands of opposition activists during her rule, with hundreds falling victim to extrajudicial killings, DW reported.

Security forces had committed "over 600 enforced disappearances" since Hasina came to power in 2009. Nearly 100 people remain unaccounted for, DW reported citing Human Rights Watch.

The Economist stated that three huge questions now loom for Bangladesh.

"One is whether there will be intensifying chaos on the streets and in the economy. Alongside jubilation in Dhaka lurks the threat of retaliatory violence in a highly polarised society.

"The second question is whether, after a period of caretaker military rule, a credible democratic system can be rebuilt. The main opposition party, the Bangladesh National Party (BNP), has many of its leaders in prison. If they are released it may rebuild its position, but the party suffers from many of the problems the AL does, including dynastic power politics, cronyism and its own record of oppression when in power.

"The final question is the extent to which outside powers seek to influence Bangladesh's direction. Under Sheikh Hasina it aspired to be the archetypal swing state, balancing China, India and the West in order to extract the maximum concessions from abroad and guarantee the minimal level of interference. Having backed a decaying autocratic regime, India may now be more minded to push for a deeper political reset. And although America and Europe often turned a blind eye to Sheikh Hasina's abuses, they have some leverage over the country as major markets for its garment exporters, and as potential sources of financial assistance."