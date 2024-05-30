How a Facebook post became lifesaver for a Sylhet family trapped in floods

Roads in different areas of Sylhet are submerged due to heavy rains and water flowing from upstream. Photo: Debashish Debu

As floodwaters surged through Sylhet this week, Sajidur Rahman, a resident of Jaintapur's Mainarhat Kheyaghat area, found himself in a desperate situation.

On Wednesday (29 May), around 11:00pm water levels had risen above knee-deep inside his home, leaving his family, particularly the women and children, vulnerable.

In such a situation with rescue boats unavailable, Sajidur posted a plea for assistance on Facebook.

"The water level inside the house rose above knee level," Sajidur's post read, "However, no boats are available to take the women and children to a safe place. Please help!"

According to Sajidur, the post reached local residents who later rescued their family that night.

The recent heavy rains and water flowing from upstream have caused widespread flooding in Sylhet, submerging at least five upazilas and leaving around 3,00,000 people stranded.

Jaintapur, along with Gowainghat, Companiganj, Kanaighat, and Zakiganj were among the worst-hit areas.

Overnight on Wednesday, floodwaters submerged most parts of these upazilas, entering houses and reaching neck-deep levels in some places.

The sudden inundation caused panic among residents, with many taking to Facebook to plead for help.