How a Facebook post became lifesaver for a Sylhet family trapped in floods

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 May, 2024, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2024, 09:35 pm

Related News

How a Facebook post became lifesaver for a Sylhet family trapped in floods

On Wednesday (29 May), around 11:00pm water levels had risen above knee-deep inside his home, leaving his family, particularly the women and children, vulnerable

TBS Report
30 May, 2024, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2024, 09:35 pm
Roads in different areas of Sylhet are submerged due to heavy rains and water flowing from upstream. Photo: Debashish Debu
Roads in different areas of Sylhet are submerged due to heavy rains and water flowing from upstream. Photo: Debashish Debu

As floodwaters surged through Sylhet this week, Sajidur Rahman, a resident of Jaintapur's Mainarhat Kheyaghat area, found himself in a desperate situation.

On Wednesday (29 May), around 11:00pm water levels had risen above knee-deep inside his home, leaving his family, particularly the women and children, vulnerable.

In such a situation with rescue boats unavailable, Sajidur posted a plea for assistance on Facebook.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"The water level inside the house rose above knee level," Sajidur's post read, "However, no boats are available to take the women and children to a safe place. Please help!"

According to Sajidur, the post reached local residents who later rescued their family that night.

The recent heavy rains and water flowing from upstream have caused widespread flooding in Sylhet, submerging at least five upazilas and leaving around 3,00,000 people stranded.

Jaintapur, along with Gowainghat, Companiganj, Kanaighat, and Zakiganj were among the worst-hit areas.

Overnight on Wednesday, floodwaters submerged most parts of these upazilas, entering houses and reaching neck-deep levels in some places.

The sudden inundation caused panic among residents, with many taking to Facebook to plead for help.

Sylhet / Flood / Facebook

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Infograph: TBS

Is Dhaka ready for an all-electric automobile ecosystem?

13h | Panorama
A day in Tulsipur, the capital of horse trading

A day in Tulsipur, the capital of horse trading

12h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How introverts can gain visibility at work

1d | Pursuit
The group comprised students from the Mechatronics Engineering Department of RUET. They are also members of the RUET Robotics Society. Photo: Courtesy

Bomb-Disposal Robot: RUET students shake hands with Bangladesh Army

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Analysts are blaming all the factors for the recent fall in the stock market

Analysts are blaming all the factors for the recent fall in the stock market

2h | Videos
Confusion over the location of former IG of Police Benazir Ahmed

Confusion over the location of former IG of Police Benazir Ahmed

1h | Videos
Multiple records can be broken in the 2024 T20 World Cup

Multiple records can be broken in the 2024 T20 World Cup

27m | Videos
What Does Palestine's Recognition by Three European Countries Mean?

What Does Palestine's Recognition by Three European Countries Mean?

5h | Videos